TorqueAGI Announces Collaborations with NVIDIA, John Deere, and Dexterity to Advance Physical AI for Enterprise-Grade Robots

Samir Menon, CEO of Dexterity, put it directly: "TorqueAGI's rapid execution in developing AI-based solutions for world modeling and human-robot safety is truly remarkable." Post this

Bringing Physical AI into production is a team effort. From compute infrastructure to foundation models to deployment systems, TorqueAGI is building at the model layer alongside partners working across the full stack.

As an NVIDIA Perception Partner, TorqueAGI builds and deploys foundation models that bring real-time perception and reasoning to enterprise robots. Founder and CEO Dr. Ashutosh Saxena took the stage at NVIDIA GTC 2026 to discuss what it takes to make Physical AI work in production, including how NVIDIA's GPU infrastructure enables training and real-time edge deployment of foundation models designed for the robot from day one.

In agriculture, TorqueAGI was selected for the John Deere 2026 Startup Collaborator Program, recognized for creating the AI foundation model that powers a new generation of enterprise robots capable of real-world reasoning and autonomy. John Deere Vice President Wes Robinson noted the program brings together startups whose technologies address critical challenges across the industries they serve, from AI-driven robotics to advanced sensing and digital crop intelligence, accelerating practical innovations that improve precision, productivity, and sustainability.

In logistics, TorqueAGI is building alongside Dexterity, where their Foresight world model enables robots to unload trucks as closed-loop systems in real time, improving throughput and robustness in unstructured environments.

Samir Menon, CEO of Dexterity, put it directly: "TorqueAGI's rapid execution in developing AI-based solutions for world modeling and human-robot safety is truly remarkable."

From agriculture to logistics, progress in Physical AI is coming from teams working across the stack, turning advances in AI-driven robotics into systems that deliver real-world results.

About John Deere

Deere & Company drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more — working to help produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure for every person on the planet.

About Dexterity

Dexterity builds intelligent robotic systems for logistics, combining hardware and AI to automate complex warehouse tasks at scale.

About TorqueAGI

TorqueAGI builds AI foundation models for enterprise robotics, enabling a new generation of robots capable of real-world reasoning and autonomy across industries.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (650) 239-6802

Media Contact

Vince Lizcano, TorqueAGI, 1 6502396802, [email protected], https://www.torqueagi.com/

SOURCE TorqueAGI