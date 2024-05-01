Torrance, CA, Cosmetic and Implant Dentist Dr. Adriana Barrera Celebrates Her Practice's 10-Year Milestone

Barrera Advanced Dentistry is a premier dental practice that offers an expansive menu of quality dental care services for all ages. The team's success is built upon a foundation of trust and exceeding patients' expectations.
TORRANCE, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State-of-the-art dental practice, Barrera Advanced Dentistry, is proud to announce the celebration of its 10th anniversary this past March. Dr. Adriana Barrera has been providing top-quality dental care for over two decades, and her dedication to excellence has made Barrera Advanced Dentistry a trusted name in the Torrance community. Dr. Barrera and her team are grateful for the opportunity to serve patients and their families for the past 10 years at Barrera Advanced Dentistry, and it has been a privilege to witness the positive impact of their work.
Dr. Barrera's commitment to advanced, comprehensive dentistry has set Barrera Advanced Dentistry apart as a leader in the field. With her extensive training and clinical experience, she is proud to offer the most advanced dental treatments and procedures spanning all facets of preventive, restorative and cosmetic dentistry.
At Barrera Advanced Dentistry, they are passionate about helping patients smile by meeting their diverse needs through the practice's many services such as routine cleanings, gum disease treatments, dental implants, oral surgery and more. As Barrera Advanced Dentistry looks to the future, it remains dedicated to providing modern, comfortable, and affordable dental care to patients of all ages.
"We always strive to provide patients with the highest level of oral health care in a friendly, comfortable environment," says Dr. Adriana Barrera.
More About Dr. Adriana Barrera:
A native of Colombia, Dr. Barrera's educational path began at Pontifical Xavierian University in Bogota. She earned her DDS in 1994 and went on to complete a residency in prosthodontics and continually furthers her skills in surgical and restorative implant dentistry by attending courses such as the Loma Linda University & AAID (American Association of Implant Dentistry) Implant Maxi course, the Nobel BioCare Implant Mini Residency program, and the UCLA School of Dentistry- Periodontal Surgery Workshop. Dr. Barrera is an active member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, Western LA Dental Society and recently in November 2024, she became an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Barrera Advanced Dentistry is located at 23451 Madison Street, Suite 220, in Torrance, CA. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (310) 373-2829 or visit http://www.drabarrera.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Adriana Barrera, Barrera Advanced Dentistry, (310) 373-2829, [email protected], https://www.drabarrera.com/
SOURCE Barrera Advanced Dentistry
Share this article