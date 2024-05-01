Torrance, CA, Cosmetic and Implant Dentist Dr. Adriana Barrera Celebrates Her Practice's 10-Year Milestone

"We always strive to provide patients with the highest level of oral health care in a friendly, comfortable environment," says Dr. Adriana Barrera. Post this

At Barrera Advanced Dentistry, they are passionate about helping patients smile by meeting their diverse needs through the practice's many services such as routine cleanings, gum disease treatments, dental implants, oral surgery and more. As Barrera Advanced Dentistry looks to the future, it remains dedicated to providing modern, comfortable, and affordable dental care to patients of all ages.

More About Dr. Adriana Barrera:

A native of Colombia, Dr. Barrera's educational path began at Pontifical Xavierian University in Bogota. She earned her DDS in 1994 and went on to complete a residency in prosthodontics and continually furthers her skills in surgical and restorative implant dentistry by attending courses such as the Loma Linda University & AAID (American Association of Implant Dentistry) Implant Maxi course, the Nobel BioCare Implant Mini Residency program, and the UCLA School of Dentistry- Periodontal Surgery Workshop. Dr. Barrera is an active member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, Western LA Dental Society and recently in November 2024, she became an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Barrera Advanced Dentistry is located at 23451 Madison Street, Suite 220, in Torrance, CA. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (310) 373-2829 or visit http://www.drabarrera.com.

Dr. Adriana Barrera, Barrera Advanced Dentistry, (310) 373-2829, [email protected], https://www.drabarrera.com/

