Torrance Dentistry is Proud to Announce that it has Been Honored with the Prestigious 2024 "People Love Us on Yelp" Award

This recognition is a testament to the exceptional service and care provided by Dr. Steve Yabuno and the entire Torrance Dentistry team.
TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torrance Dentistry is a state-of-the-art practice that has built a strong reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality dental services. Thanks to the amazing support from their customers, Dr. Yabuno and his team have received numerous five-star reviews on Yelp, earning this esteemed accolade for the second consecutive year. Torrance Dentistry is humbled by the number of customers who have taken time out of their busy schedules to leave detailed positive reviews. The "People Love Us on Yelp" award is truly a reflection of the dedication and commitment of the Torrance Dentistry team to patient satisfaction and excellence in dental care.
At Torrance Dentistry, the team of highly skilled professionals brings together decades of experience in providing the very best in personalized dental care. It is a full-service dental clinic that covers all aspects of oral health, from preventative and emergency measures to restorative and cosmetic treatments. Their on-staff periodontist ensures that even the most specialized care is within reach. Whether it is a regular dental check-up, teeth whitening, dental implants or more complex periodontal care, Torrance Dentistry is equipped to handle all types of dental needs, using the latest technology and techniques.
"These reviews mean a great deal to the Torrance Dentistry team. They brighten our days and inspire us to work even harder to provide the best service possible," says Dr. Steve Yabuno.
Dr. Steve Yabuno has been serving the dental needs of Torrance since he opened his office in 1981. Dr. Yabuno attended UCLA and UCLA School of Dentistry. Dr. Yabuno's commitment to providing the highest standard of care is evident in his constant pursuit of excellence and postdoctoral study. As member in good standing of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association and the Western Dental Society, Dr. Yabuno continues to take advanced courses in dental aesthetics, implantology, sleep apnea, and restorative dentistry. Dr. Daniel Yabuno completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Daniel is well-educated in modern and cutting-edge standards of practice. He is a member of his local Western Dental Society, the California Dental Association and the American Dental Association. In addition, Dr. Daniel enjoys learning about new dental technology and coming up with ways to modernize the practice. Torrance Dentistry is located at 3500 Lomita Blvd Ste 103 in Torrance, CA. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 310-530-7031 or visit http://www.torrancedentistry.com.
