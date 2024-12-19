Torrance Dentistry is Proud to Announce that it has Been Honored with the Prestigious 2024 "People Love Us on Yelp" Award

"These reviews mean a great deal to the Torrance Dentistry team. They brighten our days and inspire us to work even harder to provide the best service possible," says Dr. Steve Yabuno. Post this

"These reviews mean a great deal to the Torrance Dentistry team. They brighten our days and inspire us to work even harder to provide the best service possible," says Dr. Steve Yabuno.

More about Torrance Dentistry:

Dr. Steve Yabuno has been serving the dental needs of Torrance since he opened his office in 1981. Dr. Yabuno attended UCLA and UCLA School of Dentistry. Dr. Yabuno's commitment to providing the highest standard of care is evident in his constant pursuit of excellence and postdoctoral study. As member in good standing of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association and the Western Dental Society, Dr. Yabuno continues to take advanced courses in dental aesthetics, implantology, sleep apnea, and restorative dentistry. Dr. Daniel Yabuno completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Daniel is well-educated in modern and cutting-edge standards of practice. He is a member of his local Western Dental Society, the California Dental Association and the American Dental Association. In addition, Dr. Daniel enjoys learning about new dental technology and coming up with ways to modernize the practice. Torrance Dentistry is located at 3500 Lomita Blvd Ste 103 in Torrance, CA. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 310-530-7031 or visit http://www.torrancedentistry.com.

