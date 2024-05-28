Torrance Dentistry Now Offering Patients New Intraoral Scanning Technology for Faster and More Comfortable Treatment

This advanced technology will revolutionize the way dental treatments are performed, making them faster and more comfortable for patients.

TORRANCE, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torrance Dentistry, a leading family dental practice, is excited to announce the addition of a state-of-the-art intraoral scanner to its digital practice. The experienced dental team is always looking for ways to improve the patient experience and provide the best possible care. With the addition of the TRIOS® intraoral scanner by 3Shape, the clinic is able to offer more accurate and efficient dental treatments than ever before. Intraoral scanners are used in digital dentistry to take high-speed images of a patient's mouth, creating digital impressions that can be used to design and manufacture dental restorations. This technology eliminates the need for traditional silicone putty impressions, making the process much more comfortable for patients. The accuracy of digital impressions also leads to more precise restorations, reducing the need for remakes and ensuring a better fit for patients.

Additionally, digital workflows speed up appointments and save production time, allowing for same-day treatments that would have previously taken weeks to complete. Torrance Dentistry is a full-service dental clinic, covering all aspects of oral health, from preventative and emergency dentistry to restorative and cosmetic treatments. The highly skilled team of experts at this clinic are dedicated to ensuring dental health and enhancing smiles in a warm caring environment, bringing decades of experience in providing exceptional dental care.