Torrent Photonics Announces Acquisition of Knight Optical

LARGO, Fla., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torrent Holdings LLC, the parent company for Torrent Photonics, announced today the acquisition of Knight Optical, a UK-based manufacturer and provider of custom and catalog scientific optical components and sub-assemblies serving international customers in scientific, defense, medical, pharmaceutical and optoelectronics industries. The acquisition of Knight Optical expands Torrent Photonics' reach and customer base, strengthening its market position in photonic and optoelectrical components.

Torrent is focused on providing best-in-class engineering and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities for the defense, security, medical, industrial and commercial end markets. With the addition of Knight Optical's capabilities, including its stock range of over 3000+ product lines, the new entity will broaden its reach and international footprint.

Torrent CEO John Dougherty states, "Torrent Photonics has grown tremendously since 2006, and with the addition of Knight Optical's online catalog, we can help to speed prototyping for key customers, as well as expand our service and sales. Building upon strong organic growth in 2023, we are well positioned to outpace the photonics market growth with an expanded customer base and offering."

Knight Optical Managing Director Colin Overton states, "Knight Optical and Torrent share a value system and commitment to their customer partnerships and our company cultures of providing high-quality solutions fully QA tested for quality. Torrent's custom capabilities for OEM and high-volume customers will help us to continue to support our customers through volume manufacturing, and their unique capabilities in filters, gratings, high-end coating and assemblies will be a welcome addition to our catalog lines."

Knight Optical will add many of Torrent Photonics' standard products to its catalog at https://www.knightoptical.com/ and continue to serve its customers from its offices in Kent, UK.

About Knight Optical

Knight Optical is a UK-based, UKAS ISO9001:2015 and UKAS ISO14001:2015 accredited company serving a diverse customer base in scientific, medical, pharmaceutical, optoelectronics, laser, R&D, oil and gas and industrial sectors. Knight Optical has sales offices in Kent, UK, and Rhode Island, USA. Learn more at www.knightoptical.com.

About Torrent Photonics

Headquartered just outside of Tampa, Florida, Torrent Photonics serves the defense, security, medical, industrial and commercial end markets. Torrent provides a range of world-class products and services, including imaging and sensing solutions with an emphasis on multispectral and polarimetric systems, high-reliability electronic and electro-optical components and assemblies, optical filters, thin and thick film coatings and fire-control optics. Learn more at torrentphotonics.com.

