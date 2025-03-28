Torry Harris Recognized as 'Best Tech Consultancy Company' at the IDEA Awards 2025

Torry Harris, a leading global tech consultancy, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the title of 'Best Tech Consultancy Company' at the IDEA Awards 2025, recognizing the company's outstanding contributions to driving innovation and impactful transformation outcomes across industries.

BENGALURU, India, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torry Harris, a leading global tech consultancy, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the title of 'Best Tech Consultancy Company' at the IDEA Awards 2025, recognizing the company's outstanding contributions to driving innovation and impactful transformation outcomes across industries.

This prestigious award is a testament to Torry Harris' commitment to excellence, delivering measurable enterprise outcomes and enabling clients to navigate the rapidly evolving technology landscape. The accolade celebrates the company's dedication to fostering meaningful change and creating value for businesses worldwide.

The prestigious award was presented at the Entrepreneur India event, which brought together entrepreneurs, industry experts, and stakeholders to discuss key trends, challenges, and opportunities in the evolving business landscape. The event featured a keynote address on Karnataka's Global Capability Center (GCC) ecosystem by Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), who also presented awards to industry leaders.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as the 'Best Tech Consultancy Company' at the IDEA Awards 2025," said Diganta Kumar Barooah, Global Head - Marketing Strategy & Insights, Torry Harris Integration Solutions. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients and partners. Our expertise in GCC consulting has played a pivotal role in helping enterprises establish and scale their transformation initiatives. We are committed to continuing to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence, driving meaningful transformations for our clients."

The IDEA Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate excellence in innovation, digital transformation, and technological advancement. Torry Harris' work across various sectors has set new benchmarks for success, making it a standout winner in this year's competition.

Torry Harris extends its deepest gratitude to its clients, partners, and employees who have played a vital role in this achievement. As the company continues to evolve and innovate, it remains focused on empowering organizations to leverage technology for greater impact and success.

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) is a global leader in business, technology, and IT consulting services with over 25 years of expertise in implementing digital transformation initiatives. Specializing in digital ecosystem enablement, marketplace implementation, full life-cycle API management, digital integration, AI, and Data, Torry Harris empowers enterprises to unlock new growth opportunities and accelerate innovation. Today, the company is helping businesses worldwide establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs), driving transformative, AI-powered initiatives that deliver measurable impact.

Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, THIS operates multiple offshore development centers in Bangalore, India, and has a strong global footprint with offices in Bristol and Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France), and Spain (Europe).

Media Contact

Torry Harris Integration Solutions, Torry Harris Integration Solutions, 91 8618325861, [email protected], https://www.torryharris.com/

SOURCE Torry Harris Integration Solutions