Torry Harris Wins Economic Times Telecom Award for OSS/BSS Transformation Excellence

Torry Harris Integration Solutions, a specialist in software integration, GCC advisory, GCC set-up, AI, digital ecosystem enablement, has been honored as the 'Operation Support/Business Support System (OSS/BSS) Transformation Excellence Company of the Year' at the prestigious Economic Times Telecom Awards.

BANGALORE, India, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions, a specialist in software integration, GCC advisory, GCC set-up, AI, digital ecosystem enablement, has been honored as the 'Operation Support/Business Support System (OSS/BSS) Transformation Excellence Company of the Year' at the prestigious Economic Times Telecom Awards.

The ET Telecom Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in telecom, spotlighting the best products, applications, services, and technologies driving the industry forward. This recognition highlights Torry Harris's instrumental role in British Telecom's EE Super App transformation, reshaping EE into a digital lifestyle brand that delivers a highly personalized, customer-focused, open-access platform in the UK.

Torry Harris played a pivotal role in repositioning EE as BT's flagship consumer brand, evolving it from a traditional mobile operator into an open-access digital platform embedded in customers' daily lives. The new EE experience enhances customer engagement by offering tailored products, services, and experiences across multiple domains.

"This recognition from The Economic Times reflects our commitment to enabling telecom operators to build scalable, interoperable digital ecosystems," said Diganta Kumar Barooah, Global Head - Marketing Strategy & Insights, Torry Harris. "Our collaboration with BT's EE brand reflects our ability to engineer API-driven digital ecosystems that enable service providers to move beyond traditional models, creating open, agile, and customer-centric digital platforms. By integrating diverse services into a seamless, intuitive experience, we are helping redefine engagement and unlocking new value streams in the telecom sector."

Torry Harris extends its deepest gratitude to its clients, partners, and employees who have played a vital role in this achievement. As the company continues to evolve and innovate, it remains focused on empowering organizations to leverage technology for greater impact and success.

About ETTelecom.com

ETTelecom is the telecom intelligence media vertical of The Economic Times. It offers in-depth news, views, data, analysis, tools and global trends in the telecom industry. Its coverage encompasses the entire events and segments of business including new launches, FDI, research, technological innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures and other business developments related to carriers, device makers, equipment manufacturers and other stakeholders. ETTelecom.com aims to redefine a new generation of data and information-heavy media industry. A mobile-friendly newsletter is sent to its over 5 lakh subscribers on a daily basis – updating them with the sector-wide decisive happenings in the industry, every morning.

For more information, visit – www.telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) is a global leader in business, technology, and IT consulting services with over 25 years of expertise in digital transformation. Specializing in digital ecosystem enablement, marketplace implementation, full life-cycle API management, digital integration, AI, and Data, Torry Harris empowers enterprises to unlock new growth opportunities and accelerate innovation. Today, the company is helping businesses worldwide establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and drive transformative, AI-powered initiatives that deliver measurable impact.

Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, THIS operates multiple offshore development centers in Bangalore, India, and has a strong global footprint with offices in Bristol and Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France), and Spain (Europe).

For more information, visit - www.torryharris.com

Media Contact

Torry Harris, Torry Harris Integration Solutions, 91 9008911442, [email protected]

SOURCE Torry Harris Integration Solutions