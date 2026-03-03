TORY Launches WealthTech Platform for Personal Asset Inventory and Net Worth Management

"Your physical assets have real value, real stories, and real stakes attached to them. We're building TORY for the moments that matter most." — Kelsey Creveling, Founder & CEO, TORY Post this

TORY delivers enterprise-grade infrastructure in a sophisticated consumer experience, featuring net worth calculations across physical asset classes, location-based organization, photo and document capture, inventory import and export, archive capabilities, and end-of-year donation tracking. TORY Gold, the platform's premium tier at $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually, extends these capabilities with video capture, 1TB of account storage, and an ad-free experience. The platform's free tier offers robust functionality including 100GB of storage and full inventory management at no cost, reflecting TORY's commitment to making comprehensive asset documentation accessible to all.

Since becoming available on the App Store in fall 2025, TORY has garnered a perfect 5.0 rating and growing interest from professional services partners across real estate, estate law, private banking, insurance, and luxury appraisal. Industry professionals who have encountered the platform have described it as "a game changer" and "necessary," with real estate agents, estate attorneys, private wealth managers, and insurance adjusters independently identifying TORY as a tool that will materially improve outcomes for their clients.

TORY has an active roadmap of features and capabilities planned for 2026 and beyond, including AI-powered asset identification, an affiliate program, and expanded platform integrations.

TORY is available now for US users on the App Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tory-inventory-capital-manager/id1663511180‎, and on web at toryapp.inventory.capital. Visit TORY on Product Hunt at producthunt.com/products/tory?launch=tory. For more information, visit inventory.capital.

About TORY

TORY is a premium personal physical asset inventory platform built for comprehensive portfolio management. Through the tagline "Your Inventory Tells a Story®," TORY empowers users to document, organize, and value their physical belongings for insurance claims, estate planning, net worth valuations, and life's major transitions. Available to US users on the App Store and web, TORY offers a free tier with 100GB of storage and TORY Gold at $9.99/month or $99.99/year with expanded storage and video capture. Founded by Kelsey Creveling and headquartered in Houston, Texas, TORY was formed in 2022 and became available on the App Store in fall 2025. For more information, visit inventory.capital or follow @inventory.capital on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding TORY's business, products, and growth plans. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. TORY undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Kelsey Creveling, TORY, LLC, 1 702-723-8679, [email protected], https://inventory.capital

SOURCE TORY, LLC