Total Assist Healthcare Recruitment unveils a vibrant new website

Total Assist, a leading UK healthcare recruitment agency with a 25-year history, has proudly launched its new website. The site's vibrant design reflects the company's refreshed branding and aims to revolutionize the healthcare recruitment industry, addressing the evolving needs of society.

LONDON, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Total Assist unveils a vibrant new website to revolutionise healthcare recruitment in the United Kingdom.

London, UK Total Assist, a pioneer in healthcare recruitment with 25 years of expertise, is delighted to announce the launch of their newly designed website, https://totalassist.co.uk/.

Total Assist's new website and branding, is a culmination of the company's repositioning in the healthcare recruitment sector. The new branding and website caters to the demands of an ever-changing society, launching a new vibrant brand and website that reflects the diversity and uniqueness of the candidates and clients who operate within the healthcare sector.

This complete redesign of the website carries the promise of accessibility and improved navigability for nurses, doctors, and care workers throughout the UK currently seeking work or medical professionals working towards the same. The new site's interface, reflecting Total Assist's continuous pursuit of excellence, aims to make the entire process of seeking medical work as undemanding as possible.

"This is our brand-new site" explains Total Assist CEO Grant Finn. 'With our website totalassist.co.uk being our door to recruitment in the healthcare sector. 'This site is about our journey. It's about us, and it's about our values. It's about healthcare, but it's also a lot more than that. It's a reflection of our thoughts and services.

Everything we have created, we did with care and with our candidates in mind. ' Our site has been designed not just to showcase our company's unique service proposition but also for ease of use and a sense of positivity through colour in a stressful and turbulent area of recruitment.

'To make our site easy to use, the sectors on the home page are colour-coded, allowing those who are seeking new positions or their first work placement to get an immediate sense of the sector they are looking for.' The new website will host a news feed that seeks to provide 'tips and advice from our healthcare sector' to help foster the industry and the people who work within it. The new website for Total Assist conveys modernity and usability as it addresses the needs of candidates and clients who can easily find information, assistance, and support. A clean layout and uncomplicated design allow visitors to effortlessly navigate from page to page and benefit from sector-specific roles and content that speaks volumes to their distinct needs.

The unveiling of the new site represents the culmination of Total Assist's evolution into the thriving healthcare recruitment agency it has become today in 2024 and reflects a business that is highly conscious of the changing trends in healthcare recruitment and proactively adapts itself accordingly.

'It's all about positivity,' explains Julie Smith, Group Operations director. 'We want to bring a smile to people's faces. We have a diverse group of candidates and clients, and we wanted to highlight that in our branding—that we celebrate all kinds of people.' We see it as a platform for community building, learning, and career development. It's not just a healthcare agency recruitment site; it's a full-blown community. Whatever stage you are at in your career, whatever you are looking for, we want Total Assist's website to be the place you go.' Total Assist Healthcare recruitment remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, diversity, and unparalleled service to the healthcare community, as evidenced by its cutting-edge new website.

The company invites healthcare providers and organisations to visit and connect with Total Assist's new website as they prepare for the next phase in their trend-setting adventure of healthcare recruitment excellence.

About Total Assist

Total Assist is a healthcare recruitment agency in the UK, that provides nurses, doctors, care workers, and medical professionals with vacancies that match their skill sets, passions, and career aspirations. Formed over 25 years ago, Total Assist's core philosophy is built upon a desire to provide exceptional service and care to the NHS and social care sectors, grounded in excellence, diversity, and innovation.

Contact Information

Jacob Finn, Total Assist Media Manager, [email protected] www.totalassist.co.uk

SOURCE Total Assist Healthcare Recruitment