Total Care Auto Integrates DataOne Vehicle Data to Sharpen Risk Management and Enhance Service Contract Pricing

TCA leverages DataOne's detailed VIN-specific information across its diverse portfolio of vehicles to optimize the organization's ability to assess risk and price contracts based on vehicle-specific factors such as factory warranties, engine types, and trim levels.

"Appropriately establishing reserves for future claims is critical to our operations," said Kimberlee Reese, President of TCA. "The data we receive from DataOne allows us to price our contracts with precision and ensure adequate reserves are in place to support our customers when claims arise."

DataOne's live API integration with TCA's policy administration systems delivers real-time vehicle data, eliminating redundancies, reducing coverage overlaps, and ensuring alignment with factory warranties. "One feature that truly sets DataOne apart is the depth of their factory warranty data," said Reese. "This not only helps us prevent coverage duplication but also ensures our customers receive tailored products that meet their needs." Additionally, DataOne's engine-level specifications empower TCA to account for repair cost variations among turbocharged, diesel, and hybrid engines, improving accuracy in risk modeling and reserve allocations.

"Total Care Auto's expansive usage of DataOne's granular VIN data and real-time API delivery sets a premier example for the extended service contract industry," states DataOne President, Jake Maki. "As increased loss ratios continue to concern vehicle coverage providers, we are pleased to see how Total Care Auto has been able to utilize our data to support innovative initiatives that have resulted in increased efficiencies and profitability for their business."

About Total Care Auto Powered by Landcar:

Since its founding in 1979 by Larry H. Miller, Total Care Auto Powered by Landcar has built a reputation for delivering high-quality vehicle protection plans. Now a part of Asbury Automotive Group, TCA continues to serve dealerships nationwide with innovative service contract solutions.

About DataOne Software:

DataOne Software is a leading vehicle data and software solutions provider for the U.S. and Canadian automotive markets. Since its founding in 1999, DataOne has provided powerful data solutions to the automotive marketplace, empowering businesses with industry-best VIN decoding and support for rapid technology development. In 2007, DataOne was acquired by Dominion Enterprises and has added, as clients and sister divisions, some of the largest automotive solutions in the industry.

About Dominion Enterprises:

Dominion Enterprises (DE) is a privately held data and software services conglomerate offering client solutions through stand-alone businesses serving several verticals including automotive, hospitality, franchise, real estate, and powersports. Our customers rely on B2B products and services through DataOne Software, Dominion DMS, Activator Dealer Solutions, Dealer Specialties, Cross-Sell, Travel Media Group, Franchise Ventures, PrimeStreet, and Recreational Dealer Solutions. DE is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia. We are proud of our collaborative, innovative, team-oriented work environments, excellent career enrichment opportunities, community service opportunities, competitive earnings, and comprehensive benefits package including a generous 401(k) plan. DE is an equal-opportunity employer and supports a diverse workforce, and is a drug-testing employer.

Media Contact

