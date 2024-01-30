Total Lender Solutions Announces the Acquisition of Mortgage Lender Services to Create California's Premier Nonjudicial Commercial Foreclosure Processors

"This deal, first and foremost, benefits our private and institutional lenders by bringing together two very committed and knowledgeable teams to serve them better—and to bring defaulted borrowers back to the table faster to get payments moving again," Randy Newman, CEO, Total Lender Solutions Post this

The acquisition gives Total Lender Solutions, a 19-year Southern California commercial foreclosure processing leader already serving seven states (Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Missouri, and Texas) a stronger foothold in Northern California and Nevada.

The company will finalize decisions on operations for both the Mortgage Lender Services and Sunrise Assessment brands in the coming months as Mortgage Lender Services President Marsha Townsend plans to step back from the business into a blissful life of retirement.

"It is never easy to walk away from something you've dedicated your life to, but I feel this is the right time. To me, in this industry no one is more capable than Randy and Total Lender Solutions when it comes to embracing my team and serving our clients in the future," said Marsha Townsend, founder and CEO of Mortgage Lender Services.

"What Marsha has built—both in her company and her standing in the industry—is second to none. She and her team have served lenders in impeccable fashion, building a sterling reputation of integrity with varying clients in that time," said Newman.

"The mutual respect and admiration between Randy and me is really a beautiful story of evolution, where decades of competition for the same business has transformed into a professional and valued relationship that makes this decision feel right for the future of both companies," said Townsend.

About Total Lender Solutions

Since 2005, Total Lender Solutions (TLS) has advocated for lenders searching for comprehensive solutions for defaulted loans. TLS provides up-to-date education, assured guidance, and seamless communication for nonjudicial foreclosures, reconveyances and UCC sales. TLS's extensive knowledge of current regulations and legal requirements helps alleviate the frustration and confusion associated with loan default. TLS ensures compliance with all laws, rules, and regulations in the nonjudicial foreclosure process and treats the borrower fairly, honestly, and compassionately. This service builds long-term relationships with lenders. With TLS's extensive background and longevity in the industry, TLS is a partner on which its clients can rely.

About Mortgage Lender Services

Mortgage Lender Services, Inc. (MLS) has specialized in non-judicial foreclosures since 1983. The officers and staff of MLS have extensive backgrounds in the foreclosure and mortgage industries. MLS assists private and institutional lenders with default services throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada. MLS's experience includes residential, commercial, mixed-collateral, unimproved land, and agricultural properties. MLS prides itself on providing the finest service in the industry with a concentrated effort toward maximizing turnaround time, efficiency, cost and, ultimately, mitigating loss. MLS is dedicated to making every effort to reduce loss severity and protect our client's security interest.

Contact:

Max Newman

Total Lender Solutions

[email protected]

Phone: 866-535-3736

Media Contact

Max Newman, Total Lender Soluions, 866-535-3736, [email protected], https://totallendersolutions.com

SOURCE Total Lender Solutions