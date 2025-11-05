Total Phase Announces the Release of New High-speed I2C and SPI Analysis Applications for the Promira® Serial Platform

"The Promira Serial Platform is the ultimate end-to-end performance tool for engineers working with I2C- and SPI-based systems. Users can now rely on a single, easily portable device for high-speed I2C/SPI programming, testing, and real-time data analysis." – Chris Yokum, VP of Engineering Post this

The I2C Analysis Application for the Promira Serial Platform includes:

• Non-intrusive monitoring of I2C data between master and slave in real time

• Support for clock speeds up to 5 MHz

• Bit-level timing

• Windows, Linux, and macOS compatibility

• Free software and API

The SPI Analysis – Level 1 Application for the Promira Serial Platform includes:

• Non-intrusive monitoring of SPI data between master and slave in real time

• Support for clock speeds up to 24 MHz

• Bit-level timing

• Support for 1 chip/slave select

• Windows, Linux, and macOS compatibility

• Free software and API

The SPI Analysis – Level 2 Application includes everything in Level 1 and upgrades the clock speed support to 40 MHz, making it the fastest SPI protocol analyzer in the Total Phase product line.

The Promira Serial Platform delivers even higher performance than Total Phase's Beagle I2C/SPI Analyzer, enabling it to handle increasingly complex, high-speed systems.

Together with Total Phase's award-winning Data Center Software, users can view live traffic, apply real-time filters and searches, and thoroughly analyze packet data to quickly identify and debug root causes of I2C and SPI communication issues. The software's circular buffer feature enhances the debugging process by allowing users to capture data for hours and days on end.

Now with both active and sniffing applications, integrated level shifting, and High-speed USB and remote Ethernet connectivity, the Promira platform delivers the flexibility and performance needed for any I2C, SPI, or eSPI project. Learn more about this tool: Promira Serial Platform

About Total Phase

Total Phase manufactures powerful I2C, SPI, eSPI, USB, CAN, and cable testing tools designed for embedded systems engineers. The complete line of development tools combines best-of-breed features, cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and macOS support, royalty-free APIs, and free GUI software, making them essential additions to any engineer's toolbox. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and research institutions alike, Total Phase products serve a diverse array of industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, semiconductors, and telecommunications. Please visit us at www.totalphase.com to learn more.

