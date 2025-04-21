Total Resource Management Acquires Aquitas Solutions to Advance Digital Transformation Leadership in Asset-Intensive Industries

Strategic acquisition creates the industry's most comprehensive enterprise asset management partner, combining multi-platform expertise and IoT innovation.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Total Resource Management, Inc. (TRM), a leading provider of enterprise asset management (EAM) and digital transformation advisory services, is proud to announce the acquisition of Aquitas Solutions, a trusted leader in EAM and IoT solutions for asset-intensive industries.

With a combined 50 years of experience delivering asset management innovation, this strategic acquisition cements TRM's position as a dominant force in the EAM landscape—particularly as a leading IBM Maximo partner—while strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive digital transformation from strategic roadmap to technical execution. TRM is now uniquely positioned as the only EAM provider offering strategic advisory, multi-platform integration, and IoT-driven operational excellence under one roof.

"Aquitas is a natural extension of TRM's mission to deliver smarter, faster, and more agile asset management solutions," said Don Omura, CEO of TRM. "Together, we offer clients unmatched experience and technical depth across Maximo, SAP PM, TRIRIGA, AspenTech, HxGN, and PTC—backed by the proven ability to execute at scale."

Aquitas' reputation for delivering predictive maintenance, IoT integration, and industry-specific accelerators perfectly complements TRM's robust SaaS offerings and digital advisory portfolio. This combination provides clients with:

IBM Maximo Expertise with SaaS deployment, configuration, and upgrade services

AI-driven asset performance optimization through connected maintenance platforms (IBM Maximo, SAP PM, HxGN EAM, TRIRIGA, AspenTech, and PTC IoT)

Accelerated modernization via cloud-based EAM solutions

Industry specialization in Utilities, Energy, Public Sector, Manufacturing, Pharma, CPG, and Transportation—with GxP-compliant workflows and maintenance optimization frameworks

Cost efficiency with automated testing, rapid EAM configuration, and streamlined platform migrations

With this acquisition, clients benefit from a larger, unified team of industry-leading consultants, enhanced delivery capacity, and expanded service lines. The combined organization retains the trusted leadership and talent from both companies, ensuring continuity for clients and accelerating growth through shared best practices and a culture of innovation.

"We're excited to join forces with TRM," said Jeff Brown, CEO of Aquitas Solutions, who now serves as the COO of TRM. "Our teams share a common vision and a commitment to helping clients transform operations through technology. Together, we bring more tools, more experience, and more flexibility to help organizations thrive in a digital-first, asset-heavy world."

"From our earliest conversations, it was clear that TRM had a bold, forward-thinking vision for where this industry is headed—and how to lead it," said Wayne Brisson, Chairman of Aquitas Solutions. "The combination of TRM and Aquitas creates a uniquely positioned organization with the scale, expertise, and leadership to capitalize on growing market demand for integrated, asset management and digital transformation solutions."

About Total Resource Management, Inc. (TRM)

Total Resource Management (TRM) empowers asset-intensive organizations to achieve operational excellence through strategic enterprise asset management (EAM), asset performance management (APM), and digital transformation services. With deep expertise across IBM Maximo, SAP PM, HxGN, TRIRIGA, AspenTech, and PTC (IoT) platforms, TRM delivers tailored, platform-agnostic solutions that help clients improve reliability, reduce costs, and meet evolving regulatory demands. From roadmap development to implementation and support, TRM provides scalable services that bridge the gap between people, processes, and technology - helping clients stay competitive in a connected, data-driven world.

For more information, visit www.trmnet.com.

