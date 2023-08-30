Total Resource Management Attains Coveted IBM Platinum Business Partner Status

As an IBM Platinum Business Partner, TRM solidifies its position as a trusted technology partner of asset intensive organizations. Tweet this

TRM has met these standards through its commitment to offering value-added solutions, for every stage of customer Digital Transformation journeys, including:

TRM's Maximo AAM, a turnkey IBM MAS Manage deployment based on world class maintenance processes.

TRM's High Security Cloud, aligned with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework for organizations with the highest security requirements.

TRM OMNI, an AI powered assistant for every role in Maximo.

TRM ACE (Asset Care Essentials) App, an application for operator inspections preloaded with condition monitoring standards for common plant equipment.

Custom APM services utilizing IBM MAS Monitor and Predict for maintenance optimization and failure prediction.

"We are thrilled to have achieved the prestigious IBM Platinum Business Partner status," said Don Omura, CEO of TRM. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our team to deliver world-class technology solutions that drive growth, efficiency, and digital transformation. It also underscores our strong partnership with IBM and our shared commitment to helping businesses adapt and thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape."

As an IBM Platinum Business Partner, TRM solidifies its position as a trusted technology partner of asset intensive organizations in need of innovative solutions that include secure cloud services, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and implementations of reliability and maintenance best practices.

About Total Resource Management, Inc.

It's difficult to find a single company to help you improve your industrial maintenance performance and your EAM technology. At Total Resource Management, Inc. (TRM) we do both. Using best practices, coaching, and technology – based on IBM Maximo – we help you execute a comprehensive maintenance strategy so that the gaps between your people, processes, and technology are eliminated. Giving you better reliability and millions in savings. www.trmnet.com

