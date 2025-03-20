Total Resource Management, Inc. Acquires Stratum Consulting Partners, Strengthening Its Position as a Global Leader in EAM and Digital Transformation

Acquisition Marks Expansion of TRM's Asset Management and HxGN EAM Consulting Capabilities
ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Total Resource Management, Inc. (TRM), a leading enterprise asset management (EAM) and digital transformation advisory firm, has acquired Stratum Consulting Partners, a respected consultancy specializing in Hexagon (HxGN) Enterprise Asset Management solutions. This acquisition accelerates TRM's growth and strengthens its portfolio of capabilities across IBM Maximo, HxGN EAM (formerly Infor EAM), and SAP PM, reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class strategic advisory and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and reliability.
With the backing of 424 Capital, TRM is rapidly evolving into a global asset management powerhouse. By integrating Stratum's deep expertise in HxGN EAM, TRM expands its ability to provide data-driven insights and transformative asset management strategies across multiple platforms and industries, helping organizations optimize asset performance, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve sustainable business outcomes.
"The acquisition of Stratum Consulting Partners is a key moment in TRM's journey," said Don Omura, CEO of Total Resource Management. "We are building a firm that stands alongside the world's most respected consultancies, delivering unparalleled expertise in the top enterprise asset management systems. Stratum's specialized knowledge of HxGN EAM enhances our ability to provide best-in-class solutions, positioning TRM as the premier advisory and technology partner for asset-intensive industries."
This expansion aligns with TRM's mission to provide forward-thinking, technology-agnostic solutions that empower organizations to navigate complex digital transformations and achieve operational excellence.
Stratum Consulting Partners has established itself as a trusted provider of tailored HxGN EAM solutions for utilities, manufacturing, and other asset-intensive industries. By joining TRM, Stratum's team of expert consultants gain access to a broader suite of solutions, resources, and industry-leading expertise, further enhancing the value delivered to clients.
"This marks a new era for both Stratum and TRM," said Clay Bush, Founder of Stratum Consulting Partners. "TRM's leadership and vision align perfectly with our dedication to asset management excellence. By combining our expertise, we will be able to deliver cutting-edge digital transformation solutions that will aid our clients in accelerating their maintenance and asset management maturity and gaining competitive advantage."
Clients of both TRM and Stratum Consulting Partners can expect a seamless transition, with continued access to best-in-class expertise, strategic guidance, and cutting-edge EAM, APM, and AI solutions.
Todd Lorbach from 78th Street Ventures represented Stratum in the sale to TRM.
About Total Resource Management, Inc.:
Total Resource Management specializes in seamlessly integrating operational expertise and market leading Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Asset Performance Management (APM) digital technologies – from IBM, SAP, HxGN and AspenTech – to elevate your organization's asset management practices. As gaps between your people, processes, and technology are eliminated you'll achieve better reliability and millions in savings.
