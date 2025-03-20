Total Resource Management, Inc. Acquires Stratum Consulting Partners, Strengthening Its Position as a Global Leader in EAM and Digital Transformation

The acquisition of Stratum Consulting Partners accelerates Total Resource Management's growth and strengthens its portfolio of capabilities across IBM Maximo, HxGN EAM, and SAP PM. Post this

"The acquisition of Stratum Consulting Partners is a key moment in TRM's journey," said Don Omura, CEO of Total Resource Management. "We are building a firm that stands alongside the world's most respected consultancies, delivering unparalleled expertise in the top enterprise asset management systems. Stratum's specialized knowledge of HxGN EAM enhances our ability to provide best-in-class solutions, positioning TRM as the premier advisory and technology partner for asset-intensive industries."

This expansion aligns with TRM's mission to provide forward-thinking, technology-agnostic solutions that empower organizations to navigate complex digital transformations and achieve operational excellence.

Stratum Consulting Partners has established itself as a trusted provider of tailored HxGN EAM solutions for utilities, manufacturing, and other asset-intensive industries. By joining TRM, Stratum's team of expert consultants gain access to a broader suite of solutions, resources, and industry-leading expertise, further enhancing the value delivered to clients.

"This marks a new era for both Stratum and TRM," said Clay Bush, Founder of Stratum Consulting Partners. "TRM's leadership and vision align perfectly with our dedication to asset management excellence. By combining our expertise, we will be able to deliver cutting-edge digital transformation solutions that will aid our clients in accelerating their maintenance and asset management maturity and gaining competitive advantage."

Clients of both TRM and Stratum Consulting Partners can expect a seamless transition, with continued access to best-in-class expertise, strategic guidance, and cutting-edge EAM, APM, and AI solutions.

Todd Lorbach from 78th Street Ventures represented Stratum in the sale to TRM.

About Total Resource Management, Inc.:

Total Resource Management specializes in seamlessly integrating operational expertise and market leading Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Asset Performance Management (APM) digital technologies – from IBM, SAP, HxGN and AspenTech – to elevate your organization's asset management practices. As gaps between your people, processes, and technology are eliminated you'll achieve better reliability and millions in savings.

Learn more at www.trmnet.com.

Media Contact

Candice Hickman, Total Resource Management, Inc., 1 703-548-4285 Ext. 1, [email protected], www.trmnet.com

SOURCE Total Resource Management, Inc.