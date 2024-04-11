Total Resource Management, Inc. Joins Aspen Technology's Partner Program to Support Customers' Asset Performance Management and Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Initiatives

Aspen Mtell seamlessly fits into TRM's suite of asset performance management offerings, providing a gateway for organizations to achieve transformative operational changes that support business goals through the alignment of people, processes, and cutting-edge technologies. Post this

TRM's team of experts use their deep reliability and maintenance backgrounds to help clients identify which high value assets and processes to monitor with Aspen Mtell. These decisions are based on the clients' production, safety, and performance improvement objectives.

Commenting on the partnership, Don Omura, CEO at Total Resource Management, expressed excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with AspenTech, a market leader in APM, and leverage Aspen Mtell for TRM's digital transformation offerings. This collaboration aligns well with our commitment to delivering innovative and transformative asset management solutions that enhance productivity and proactively address issues affecting business performance."

Manish Chawla, SVP, Chief Customer Officer, Aspen Technology, added, "AspenTech's partners play an important role in helping our customers uncover even more value from solutions like Aspen Mtell. With their deep experience addressing complex asset and operations challenges, TRM is an ideal partner to help companies accelerate their operational excellence and sustainability goals with predictive and prescriptive maintenance."

Aspen Mtell seamlessly fits into TRM's suite of asset performance management offerings, providing a gateway for organizations to achieve transformative operational changes that support business goals through the alignment of people, processes, and cutting-edge technologies.

About Total Resource Management, Inc.:

Total Resource Management specializes in seamlessly integrating operational expertise and market leading Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Asset Performance Management (APM) digital technologies – from IBM, SAP, and AspenTech – to elevate your organization's asset management practices. As gaps between your people, processes, and technology are eliminated you'll achieve better reliability and millions in savings.

Learn more at www.trmnet.com.

Media Contact

Candice Hickman, Total Resource Management, 1 703.548.4285, [email protected], http://www.trmnet.com

SOURCE Total Resource Management