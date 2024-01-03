Total Resource Management Unveils SAP Asset and Service Management Consulting Practice, Offering Advanced SAP S/4HANA Solutions

The addition of our SAP practice extends our ability to deliver the most advanced and impactful technologies for asset management and operational excellence. Post this

TRM consultants excel in migrating legacy applications to the cloud, redesigning processes to align with asset management best practices, and employing AI and automation to deliver services that yield transformative improvements in digital and operational asset maintenance.

Key SAP Asset and Service Management Consulting Offerings:

SAP Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Assessments: Tailored for enterprises, the Practice offers detailed process and system assessments, providing a roadmap for improvements. The goal is to ensure client systems and processes align perfectly with their business needs.

SAP EAM Implementations: TRM specializes in implementing, upgrading, rolling out, and supporting SAP. Comprehensive services cover the entire spectrum of SAP EAM needs and ensure seamless and effective utilization of its solutions.

Training and Consulting: TRM offers role-based SAP training to empower client teams with the skills needed to optimize processes. Designed for key maintenance and reliability functions, such as: Planning and Scheduling, Inspections and Operator Care, Shutdown/Turnaround Management, Preventive Maintenance, and Root Cause and Problem Elimination.

Master Data Management: The Practice assesses and enhances data quality in SAP and non-SAP systems, covering everything from data standardization and cleansing, asset hierarchy redesign, plant walk downs, and Bill of Material development, to data governance.

Service Management: Designed for service providers, TRM's SAP S/4HANA Service solutions enable efficient service sales, warranty management, service request handling, field service operations, and streamlined billing processes.

"The addition of our SAP practice extends our ability to deliver the most advanced and impactful technologies for asset management and operational excellence. SAP is a natural platform for us to leverage our decades of technical and consulting expertise, especially with our increased presence in the heavy industrial market," stated Don Omura, CEO.

The Practice is led by Senthil Kathirvel, an SAP consulting thought leader with over 20 years of experience in SAP consulting and manufacturing leadership roles globally. "TRM now offers a pathway for large enterprises and service providers to tap into the true value of SAP S/4HANA for asset and service management. And I'm proud to be leading the charge. We've assembled a diverse team of experts who are ready to transform operations through intelligent technologies and optimized business processes," said Senthil Kathirvel.

About Total Resource Management, Inc.:

Total Resource Management specializes in seamlessly integrating market leading Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Asset Performance Management (APM) digital technologies – from IBM, SAP, and Aspentech – and operational expertise to elevate your organization's asset management practices. As gaps between your people, processes, and technology are eliminated you'll achieve better reliability and millions in savings.

