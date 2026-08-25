Total Roofing Offers Best Roofing Solutions for Storm-Prone Areas as Indiana Hit With Most Tornadoes in Its History

Indiana and Illinois are recovering from the most severe tornado activity in recent memory. Roofing solutions for storm-prone areas are becoming a priority as homeowners assess storm damage and weigh more resilient roofing options.

SCHERERVILLE, Ind., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a record tornado season across Indiana and Illinois, Total Roofing and Construction has helped homeowners and property managers across the region's storm-prone areas. The company has repaired and replaced roofs damaged by high winds and hail throughout the season.

Meteorologists have linked this year's outbreak to a broader eastward shift in tornado activity into the Midwest, suggesting the region's exposure to severe weather is becoming the new normal rather than a one-time event.

What Makes a Roofing Contractor Well-Suited for Storm-Prone Regions?

A roofing contractor built for storm-prone areas needs manufacturer-backed warranty coverage, verified certifications and the capacity to handle large, complex jobs quickly after major storms. Total Roofing and Construction carries all three, holding GAF Master Elite status for residential work, GAF Master Select Commercial Applicator certification and a Platinum status with Owens Corning.

Those certifications authorize the company to offer the GAF Golden Pledge Warranty and the Owens Corning Platinum Warranty on qualifying installations. Its team also assists homeowners with the insurance claims process following storm damage and assigns a dedicated project manager to oversee each job from inspection through completion.

Why Is the Midwest Seeing More Severe Storms This Year?

Both Indiana and Illinois have set new state tornado records this year, surpassing benchmarks from earlier active seasons. The trend reflects a broader eastward shift in tornado activity beyond the traditional Great Plains corridor, one that meteorologists say could keep the region at heightened risk for wind and hail damage in the years ahead.

Growing storm exposure is driving demand for dependable roofing coverage. Total Roofing and Construction's service area spans most of Will County and southern Cook County in Illinois, as well as Lake County in Indiana. The company has plans to expand into the state's eastern side and into DuPage County, Illinois, to the west.

Family-owned and operated, Total Roofing and Construction draws on its knowledge of regional weather and building codes to respond quickly when storms hit. Its local expertise supports large, complex projects such as multi-unit condominiums, commercial buildings and salt domes.

About Total Roofing and Construction

Total Roofing and Construction is a family-owned roofing contractor serving Northwest Indiana and the southern Chicago metro area, operating under the tagline "Total Satisfaction Since 1985." The company holds top-tier contractor certifications from GAF and Owens Corning and provides free on-site inspections, insurance claims support and dedicated project management on residential and commercial roofing jobs.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Total Roofing and Construction, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://totalroofingandconstruction.com/

SOURCE Total Roofing and Construction