TotalCX CEO, Gary Graves, Honored on 2023 Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

"It's an honor to stand among these dedicated individuals who are working tirelessly to make the industry a more inclusive and welcoming space for all. Let this recognition inspire us to continue our journey towards a more diverse and equitable future in tech and communications." - Gary Graves, CEO Tweet this

The Channel Futures DE&I 101 list was created to spotlight the efforts of dedicated and determined individuals working to eliminate discrimination in the industry. Many of these individuals work behind the scenes and too often their efforts go unacknowledged.

"DE&I work requires levels of dedication and determination that many people do not possess," said Kelly Danziger, general manager, Informa Tech Channels. "But as anyone on this list can tell you, the work is as rewarding as it is hard. We are pleased to be able to recognize these individuals and, hopefully, amplify their efforts."

"DE&I is alive and well in the channel," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels. "This year we received more nominations than ever before and learned of some remarkable achievements that should be celebrated."

Nominations for the DE&I 101 list were solicited on the Channel Futures website and through social media. Between April 12 and July 14, individuals could nominate themselves or others for the list. Applications were open to managers, leaders and individual contributors. All submissions were reviewed by members of the Channel Futures editorial team with input from advisory board members.

About Channel Future

Channel Futures, a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community, is part of Informa Tech. It provides information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Futures' properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which deliver unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Women's Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

About TotalCX

TotalCX is a comprehensive approach to customer experience management and combines automation, AI technology, ongoing training, real-time assessments, and staff augmentation. Including the company's award-winning Hosted PBX, enabling organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. Our exclusive technology captures and analyzes voice and text communications in real-time, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that improves customer experience and business results. TotalCX's solutions are used by more than 4,000 businesses – from startups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://totalcx.com/.

