TotalCX Expands Leadership Team and Investment in Marketing

TotalCX announces that Jennifer Sanford will become their Acting Chief of Marketing as a consultant and build out their 2024 marketing communication and lead generation plan.
HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TotalCX, the leading provider of AI-driven customer experience management solutions, is expanding its investment in marketing with manpower and technology. Today, TotalCX announces that Jennifer Sanford, founder of Sanford Marketing Group, will become their Acting Chief Marketing Officer and Consultant. With over 25 years in sales and marketing leadership, Jennifer brings a wealth of experience from her executive marketing roles in the retail automotive industry.
"TotalCX is a rare company in SaaS technology. Their ability to continually innovate their solutions to anticipate and exceed customer needs reflects not only their development expertise but also their commitment to their customers' success. TotalCX offers the only customer experience management platform that delivers a 360-degree view of every customer's interactions with the automotive dealership. I am honored to work with these dedicated and talented leaders," says Jennifer.
Jack Behar, President and Co-Founder of TotalCX, says "we have worked alongside Jennifer in the past and are delighted she will serve our team. She is an experienced SaaS marketing leader who shares our passion for retail automotive. We welcome Jennifer and Sanford Marketing Group to the TotalCX family."
About TotalCX:
TotalCX is a comprehensive approach to customer experience management and combines automation, AI technology, ongoing training, real-time assessments, and staff augmentation. Including the company's award-winning Hosted PBX, enabling organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. Our exclusive technology captures and analyzes voice and text communications in real-time, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that improves customer experience and business results. TotalCX's solutions are used by more than 6,000 businesses – from startups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://totalcx.com/.
Media Contact
Kristin Vargas, TotalCX, (832) 653-4134, [email protected], www.totalcx.com
SOURCE TotalCX
