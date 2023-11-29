TotalCX Expands Leadership Team and Investment in Marketing

TotalCX announces that Jennifer Sanford will become their Acting Chief of Marketing as a consultant and build out their 2024 marketing communication and lead generation plan.

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TotalCX, the leading provider of AI-driven customer experience management solutions, is expanding its investment in marketing with manpower and technology. Today, TotalCX announces that Jennifer Sanford, founder of Sanford Marketing Group, will become their Acting Chief Marketing Officer and Consultant. With over 25 years in sales and marketing leadership, Jennifer brings a wealth of experience from her executive marketing roles in the retail automotive industry.