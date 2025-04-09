Totalis Program Underwriters Acquires Brownyard MacLean, a Security Industry Insurance Managing General Underwriter and Program Administrator

Totalis continues to add specialized expertise and expand its integrated underwriting platform for challenging and underserved areas of the market

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Totalis Program Underwriters (Totalis), a single, powerful underwriting platform with the expertise of the nation's leading specialty programs, today announced the acquisition of Brownyard MacLean Security Insurance Services, LLC. Brownyard MacLean is a leading managing general underwriter and program administrator specializing in the unique exposures of the private security and alarm industries. Brownyard MacLean's Matt MacLean, CEO, and Blair Brownyard, EVP, will join Totalis as senior vice presidents reporting to Tom Gillingham, president of Totalis, and Maureen Tortorici will join as a vice president reporting to MacLean.

"We're excited to welcome Matt, Blair, Maureen and the Brownyard MacLean team to the Totalis platform," said Gillingham. "This addition is a huge opportunity for Totalis to develop a national security program with the preeminent provider of private security insurance. Their professional and motivated management team has created a stellar product that will bring additional depth to our specialty underwriting programs."

Brownyard MacLean has built on decades of experience providing insurance solutions to the security industry to become a next-generation insurance product provider for both the traditional and modern security services marketplace. Their industry-specific programs were developed to efficiently connect brokers, agents and clients with comprehensive, quality insurance services.

"We're thrilled to join Totalis and look forward to working with their fantastic team," said MacLean, Brownyard and Tortorici in a joint statement. "Their platform of specialty underwriting programs and expertise is unmatched and presents exciting new opportunities for our team to add value across the Totalis platform and to the brokers and clients we serve."

Totalis Program Underwriters is a scaled and integrated platform providing specialty expertise and solutions for challenging and underserved areas of the market. With a growing collection of highly regarded specialty programs in multiple industries, Totalis is delivering innovative solutions for today's most complex risks. Totalis programs are built to deliver superior customer service, disciplined underwriting expertise and long-term profitability and sustainability for their valued distribution and carrier partners and insureds. Visit totalisprograms.com to learn more.

