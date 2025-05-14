Totalis Program Underwriters Launches Spotlight Entertainment Insurance to Support Specialized Coverage Needs Within the Industry

Spotlight continues a long-standing program that places coverages for rental, service and staging companies

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Totalis Program Underwriters (Totalis), a single, powerful underwriting platform with the expertise of the nation's leading specialty programs, today announced the launch of Spotlight Entertainment Insurance (Spotlight), a managing general agent. Spotlight provides specialized insurance solutions for ancillary businesses that support production companies within the entertainment industry. Totalis has established Spotlight from an existing entertainment industry program that has been in place for over 20 years. Alex Baiseri, vice president, Totalis, will lead Spotlight and report to John Mahoney, senior vice president, Operations, Totalis.

"I'm excited to introduce Spotlight Entertainment Insurance and the great team behind it to the entertainment industry," said Baiseri. "Finding risk management solutions for ancillary businesses working in the entertainment sector can be complicated and costly. Spotlight understands the unique risks these companies face and will continue to provide the outstanding service and specialized coverage solutions that bring real value to entertainment industry stakeholders."

Spotlight will build on over 20 years of product development, protocol refinements and underwriting experience. The program provides property, general liability, inland marine, business auto and umbrella liability offerings, ensuring the insurance products required for a staged event are aligned with the details of the project.

"Spotlight demonstrates Totalis' commitment to expanding our integrated platform and providing specialty expertise and solutions for challenging areas of the market," said Tom Gillingham, president of Totalis. "Alex and his team will provide the expertise, capabilities and partnership that clients in often-overlooked segments of the entertainment industry need. Consistent with our specialty programs, Spotlight delivers the solutions that satisfy entertainment industry vendor requirements for owners and operators in an efficient manner."

About Totalis Program Underwriters

Totalis Program Underwriters is a scaled and integrated platform providing specialty expertise and solutions for challenging and underserved areas of the market. With a growing collection of highly regarded specialty programs in multiple industries, Totalis is delivering innovative solutions for today's most complex risks. Totalis programs are built to deliver superior customer service, disciplined underwriting expertise and long-term profitability and sustainability for their valued distribution and carrier partners and insureds. Visit totalisprograms.com to learn more.

