Totara Brings Two UK Service Partners In-House: Think Learning and Chambury Learning

Commenting on the deal, Dave Cruickshank, Chief Executive Officer at Totara Learning Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Think and Chambury to the Totara team. Their deep expertise in the public sector and healthcare will be invaluable as we continue to drive global growth and innovation. Together, we'll enhance our ability to deliver tailored, high-impact learning solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are confident that their contributions will help propel Totara to new heights and strengthen our position as a leader in the learning and development space."

Think and Chambury will benefit from Totara's resources to more effectively focus on their public sector and healthcare specialisms, as well as targeting larger tenders. Totara is forecasting strong continued growth in the next few years. Think and Chambury's industry-specific plug-in applications—developed on the Totara platform, including tools for 360-degree feedback, supervision, and coaching/mentoring—will also be marketed through existing channels, expanding their reach to a broader customer base.

About Totara

Totara is a global leader in learning management technologies, serving over 1,500 customers and reaching more than 20 million users worldwide. Its core product, Totara Learn, is a fully customisable LMS serving multinational corporations, government entities, and mid-market companies in delivering scalable workforce solutions. Its adaptable architecture is tailored by a network of 75+ partners to meet the complex organisational and security requirements.

With a team of 120 across offices in the UK, US, and New Zealand, Totara continues to expand to meet the needs of its global customer base. Totara has experienced strong growth in the US over the last 2 years, with the US business now accounting for more than one third of its ARR, servicing predominantly Federal agencies, having secured FedRAMP authorisation in August 2023.

To learn more, visit totara.com

Media Contact

