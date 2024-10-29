Totara Learning Solutions Appoints Dave Cruickshank as Group Chief Executive Ushering in New Era of Growth and Innovation

"I am excited to join Totara and work alongside such a talented team. Together, we will focus on delivering innovative, customizable learning solutions that empower organizations to meet their unique challenges and drive meaningful results." Post this

Stewart Holness, Executive Chairman of Totara, commented, "We are excited to have Dave join our leadership team. His strategic vision and proven track record in managing complex operations will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global presence and enhance our learning solutions." Totara is looking forward to introducing Dave to teams across the US, UK, and New Zealand, as he takes up residence in Totara's new London office.

Dave Cruickshank stated, "I am excited to join Totara and work alongside such a talented team. Together, we will focus on delivering innovative, customizable learning solutions that empower organizations to meet their unique challenges and drive meaningful results."

About Totara:

Totara Learn is a fully customizable LMS that enhances compliance rates, optimizes training effectiveness, and boosts staff retention. Offering streamlined onboarding and personalized learning experiences at scale, Totara empowers L&D teams to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Trusted by over 1,500 customers and 21 million users globally, Totara's adaptable architecture is tailored by our network of 75+ partners to meet complex organizational and security requirements. Totara serves midsize to enterprise organizations, as well as FedRAMP® secure government agencies.

