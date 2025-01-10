Totem Begins Worldwide Shipping of Viral Festival Compass

"The Totem Compass is a device that helps people feel safer and more free during life's most beautiful moments. Now that shipping is underway, 2025 will be the year we put the screens away and forge meaningful, real-world connections once again." - Carter Fowler (CEO, Totem). Post this

Inspired by the iconic festival totem, the Totem Compass is a screen-free, app-free, wearable device that allows users to find their friends in real-time without relying on cellular networks, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth. Combining the power of advanced GNSS technology alongside Totem's proprietary Unity Mesh Network, the festival compass ensures users can effortlessly find their friends or loved ones even in the densest festival crowds.

"Festivals thrive on the magic of shared community and human connection. The Totem Compass is a simple and intuitive device that helps people feel safer and more free during life's most beautiful moments. Now that worldwide shipping is officially underway, 2025 will be the year we put the screens away and forge meaningful, real-world connections with the people around us once again."

–Carter Fowler, Co-Founder of Totem

Key Features of the Totem Compass:

Find Your Friends: Real-time directional guidance to bonded friends, ensuring seamless navigation and a boundless range in most crowded festival environments. Rigorous testing at popular events such as SXSW, Tomorrowland, and EDC Orlando to ensure optimal performance.





Vibe Together: As a piece of eye-catching "tech jewelry", the friend-finding compass' vertical orientation features light animations that react to music, enhancing the collective experience and creating a unified visual spectacle.





Unbreakable Bonds: Each Totem can Bond with up to four other devices, creating a connected and immersive group experience that persists permanently, even when powered off or satellite connection is lost.





SOS: Feeling lonely or sick? Use the SOS button on your Totem to send a discreet signal telling your friends or loved ones that it's time to come find you.





Durable Design: Water-resistant and dust-proof, this rave compass is built to withstand the rigors of festival environments.

To supplement every purchase, Totem is committed to releasing free software updates to improve performance, extend battery life, and improve the user experience. Additionally, the Totem Blog features in-depth guides to ensure that every member of the Totem Tribe is equipped with all the knowledge they need to never lose the people they love.

Available now, the Totem Compass pricing starts at $69 per device, with group discounts encouraging festival groups to bundle and save. For more information and to order now, visit totemlabs.com/order.

About Totem:

Totem, Inc. is a Tennessee-based startup dedicated to making live events safer, more immersive, and more beautiful. Founded in early 2024, Totem has rapidly grown from an idea into a bonafide global movement. Founded on the belief that no one deserves to be lost, Totem is guided by four core values—Love, Unity, Simplicity, and Beauty—as it seeks to usher in a new era of human connection around the world.

Media Contact:

James Morton

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

