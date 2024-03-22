Totem Compass Draws Rave Reviews at SXSW Creative Industries Expo

"Getting lost is a universal human experience—one that can create intense feelings of panic and fear. We are working to replace those negative emotions with feelings of love, joy, and safety. That's what Totem is all about." Post this

Amidst a sea of AI and VR technologies built by established companies with deep pockets, one small startup from Chattanooga stole the show. The startup's debut product, the Totem Compass, captivated thousands of SXSW attendees, including many dedicated Totem fans—some of whom drove hours to meet the Totem team and see the compass for themselves.

"The Totem Compass is a breath of fresh air at a tech conference like this. It's a simple solution to a real-world problem. It's refreshing to see such an innovative product that enhances real life, rather than distracting you from it," said Alex Rivera, a technology enthusiast and attendee at the Expo.

Further elevating its momentum, a Totem video shot on the Expo floor went viral on TikTok, propelling the company to over $2.4M in presales, with more than 60,000 preorders and a waitlist containing over 17,000 eager customers. This commercial success has translated into an abundance of industry connections and investor interest from around the world.

Carter Fowler, Co-founder and CEO of Totem, reflected on the company's journey at the expo:

"Totem was founded on one central belief: no one deserves to be lost. Getting lost is a universal human experience—one that can create intense feelings of panic and fear. We are working to replace those negative emotions with feelings of love, joy, and safety. That's what Totem is all about."

Following their Product Launch at SXSW, Totem delighted customers by officially opening orders for the Totem Compass, with product shipments planned from the end of April through May. This upcoming rollout is keenly awaited by both fans and new enthusiasts drawn to Totem's vision of a world where no one is lost.

The Totem Compass is not only a testament to creativity and imagination, but also to the spirit of music festivals themselves – a tool designed to bond, find, and vibe with your tribe in a meaningful new way. To discover more information about Totem, or order your own Totem Compass, visit www.totemlabs.com.

Media Contact

Ashlyn Gentile, Totem, 1 4236169633, [email protected], www.totemlabs.com

SOURCE Totem