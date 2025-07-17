Totus Wealth Management Earns Cetera Circle of Excellence Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

Totus Wealth Management earned the Circle of Excellence Award at Cetera Financial Group's annual awards conference, Circle of Excellence. Since 2021 Post this

Tom Halloran, leader of Cetera's Advisor Channel, said, "Winners of Cetera's prestigious Circle of Excellence awards work diligently each day to provide the best financial advice possible to their clients. We are grateful for the dedication of all our financial professionals who play such an important role in helping clients achieve their vision of financial wellbeing – and it's an honor to recognize these top performers during Circle of Excellence each year."

Besides participating in the Circle of Excellence awards, attendees to the conference also enjoyed a variety of sessions, networking opportunities and presenters, including informative and inspirational keynote speakers.

Totus Wealth Management has been proudly serving individuals and businesses across the country since 2021, with a team that collectively brings decades of experience in the financial services industry. The firm specializes in holistic wealth management, retirement planning, insurance strategies, and tax-efficient investing—delivered with an unwavering commitment to fiduciary excellence.

The Cetera Financial Group's Circle of Excellence recognition was awarded to Totus Wealth Management; it is not a guarantee of future investment success and should not be construed as an endorsement of by any client.

About Totus Wealth Management

With headquarters in Houston, TX, Totus Wealth Management is a different kind of wealth management firm, one focused on the totality of a client's financial portfolio. Specializing in retirement planning, insurance planning, and financial independence, their philosophy is built on the idea that they consider the totality of a financial portfolio and goals to provide more comprehensive guidance. Totus aims to help clients live the life they can imagine and empowers their advisors to build the business they can imagine.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $545 billion in assets under administration and $235 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Cetera is under separate ownership from any other entity.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

The Cetera Financial Group's Circle of Excellence recognition is not a guarantee of future investment success and should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

Media Contact

Kimberly O'Hara, Totus Wealth Management, 1 832.663.6055, [email protected], https://www.totuswm.com/

SOURCE Totus Wealth Management