Touch2Play Seniors Products Officially Launch in the USA: Revolutionizing Engagement in Senior Care Facilities

"Our mission has always been to enrich lives through interactive technology, and we're excited to bring Touch2Play Seniors to the U.S.," said Jamie Butler, Chief Operating Officer. Post this

A Trusted Legacy of Innovation

Touch2Play is not new to creating meaningful interactions. With a track record of serving diverse industries including hospitals, libraries, dental offices, and quick-service restaurants, the company has earned a reputation for designing durable, intuitive, and user-friendly systems. Touch2Play has worked with hundreds of hospitals across the US with thousands of Touch2Play systems in use. Now, Touch2Play Seniors is set to meet the unique demands of U.S. senior care facilities with the same dedication to quality and customer service.

Proven Success in Canada

Already embraced by senior care facilities in Canada, Touch2Play Seniors systems have become essential tools for recreation and therapeutic programming aimed at improving residents' well-being and promoting a sense of community. Features such as large touchscreens, easy-to-navigate interfaces, and a wide range of games and applications ensure accessibility and enjoyment for all users.

Now Available Across the U.S.

The expansion into the U.S. marks a significant milestone for Touch2Play, allowing the company to meet growing demand in the senior care industry. With the growing aging population, facilities face increased pressure to offer innovative and easy-to-use solutions that promote mental stimulation, social engagement, and joy among residents.

"Our mission has always been to enrich lives through interactive technology, and we're excited to bring Touch2Play Seniors to the U.S.," said Jamie Butler, Chief Operating Officer. "With decades of experience across the US and a strong foundation in Canada, we are ready to help American senior care facilities create environments that inspire connection, comfort, and fun."

To learn more about Touch2Play Seniors products or schedule a demo, visit https://www.touch2playseniors.com/ or contact Barb Hayhurst at [email protected].

About Touch2Play

Touch2Play has been a trusted provider of interactive technology solutions for over 30 years, serving healthcare, hospitality, and high-traffic environments. With a focus on durability, accessibility, and innovation, the company delivers products that engage and inspire people of all ages. Follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn & Pinterest.

About Touch2Play Seniors

Touch2Play Seniors creates interactive solutions designed for senior care facilities, offering touch-based systems that encourage social engagement, cognitive stimulation, social activity calendars, and therapeutic activities. Trusted by facilities across Canada, these accessible and user-friendly products are now available in the U.S., enriching lives and enhancing care environments.

Media Contact:

Jess Moran

Director, Marketing

[email protected]

519-494-5379

www.touch2play.com

Media Contact

Jess Moran, Touch2Play, 1 5194945379, [email protected], https://touch2play.com/

SOURCE Touch2Play