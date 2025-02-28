Touch2Play Unveils the Touch2Play Ultra - A Game-Changer in Interactive Entertainment

"We are excited to bring the Touch2Play Ultra to market," said Jamie Butler, COO of Touch2Play. "This new product reflects our ongoing mission to deliver entertainment solutions that are accessible, durable, and tailored to the needs of diverse environments." Post this

The NEW Touch2Play Ultra delivers an immersive experience with over 50% more play surface than the Max and 400% more than the Pro, two of Touch2Play's most popular touchscreen interactive entertainment solutions. Its intuitive, easy-to-use interface makes it the perfect fit for high-traffic environments, ensuring fun, engagement, and cognitive stimulation for users of all ages and abilities.

Introducing the Exclusive Flat Mount Option

A standout feature of the Touch2Play Ultra is the new flat mount option, available exclusively with this model. This innovative design allows the unit to be placed flat on a table, making it an ideal solution for seniors' homes, group homes, and healthcare settings where individuals may experience muscle fatigue or limited mobility. Whether securely fixed in place or used as a moveable entertainment station, the flat mount option offers comfort, accessibility, and ease of use—perfect for clients working on hand-eye coordination and motor skills.

Innovation Meets Durability

Like all Touch2Play products, the Ultra is built to withstand high-traffic environments, offering durable, secure, and hassle-free entertainment. With internet optional, but not required organizations can provide safe, on-demand games and activities without ongoing maintenance or security concerns. No subscriptions.

Bringing Interactive Entertainment to More Spaces

Touch2Play solutions have been trusted by organizations worldwide for over 30 years, enhancing spaces with interactive, engaging, and inclusive entertainment. The Ultra expands these opportunities, making it easier than ever to provide solo or multi-play options that encourage social connection, cognitive engagement, and pure enjoyment.

For more information about the Touch2Play Ultra or to schedule a demo, please visit https://touch2play.com/contact-us/ or email us at [email protected].

About Touch2Play

Touch2Play has been a trusted provider of interactive technology solutions for over 30 years, serving healthcare, hospitality, and high-traffic environments. With a focus on durability, accessibility, and innovation, the company delivers products that engage and inspire people of all ages. Follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn & Pinterest.

With this exciting new launch, Touch2Play continues to lead the way in innovative, inclusive entertainment, providing solutions that bring joy and engagement to organizations across multiple industries.

