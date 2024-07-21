Touchdata Inc. Announces Strategic Solution Provider Partnership with ElectroNeek Robotics Inc.

Touchdata Inc., a leading AI automation agency and Managed Service Provider (MSP), is excited to announce a strategic solution provider partnership with ElectroNeek Robotics Inc., a renowned provider of workflow automation and integration solutions specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP).

TORONTO, ON, July 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Touchdata Inc. is dedicated to bringing the power of AI to small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers workflow automation, autonomous agent development, strategy development, and use case identification to enhance business efficiency and productivity. By partnering with ElectroNeek, Touchdata Inc. aims to deliver significant customer value by providing advanced automation solutions that drive transformative business outcomes.

"With the best-in-class industry expertise of ElectroNeek, we'll unlock tremendous value for our customers seeking fit-for-purpose automation solutions," said Ade Babaniji, CEO of Touchdata Inc.

ElectroNeek Robotics Inc. simplifies the automation of repetitive business processes using AI, offering native integration with over 500 applications. Their solutions enable enterprises to automate complex workflows across desktop applications, websites, and SaaS tools, enhancing operational efficiency and productivity. ElectroNeek has achieved top rankings, including the number 1 position for RPA in the Breakthrough awards and the top spot in The Channels ratings for IT Automation tools for IT teams.

The partnership, formed on July 11th, 2024, focuses on market expansion and is expected to impact various industries significantly. The automation application has already been successfully implemented in sectors such as Manufacturing, Finance, Logistics, Retail, Telecom, and BPO, making it a vital tool in the move toward digital transformation. Plans include working on proof of concept (POC) for select clients to showcase the innovative capabilities of the combined solutions.

About Touchdata Inc.

Touchdata Inc. is an AI automation agency and Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in bringing AI's power to small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers workflow automation, autonomous agent development, strategy development, and use case identification to enhance business efficiency and productivity. Their expertise helps businesses streamline operations, integrate AI-driven solutions, and scale effectively through innovative automation technologies.

About ElectroNeek Robotics Inc.

ElectroNeek Robotics Inc. is a leading workflow automation and integration solutions provider specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). Their platform simplifies the automation of repetitive business processes using AI, offering native integration with over 500 applications. ElectroNeek's solutions enable enterprises to automate complex workflows across desktop applications, websites, and SaaS tools, enhancing operational efficiency and productivity. The company is recognized for its innovative approach and commitment to helping businesses streamline operations through intelligent automation.

