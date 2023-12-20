TouchMath Executives Recognized in 2023 Excellence in Equity Awards

"This recognition is not only a testament and validation to the work my colleagues do every day, but it also serves as a reminder to prioritize equitable instruction in everything we do." Post this

"We're honored to have so many TouchMath team members and solutions recognized at this year's Excellence in Equity Awards," said Sean Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer at TouchMath. "This recognition is not only a testament and validation to the work my colleagues do every day, but it also serves as a reminder to prioritize equitable instruction in everything we do. Congratulations to the TouchMath team members who were selected as finalists and Scott for winning Special Contribution to Equity."

Named Special Contribution to Equity, TouchMath Manager of Products and Design, Scott Andrews has been a champion of equity in education for over a decade. His firm belief in universal access to quality math education has led to the expansion of TouchMath materials to Spanish, aiding linguistically diverse learners. Through these initiatives, Scott's leadership has empowered educators and students alike, removing barriers and striving for educational equality.

"I'm deeply grateful to be named a category winner for an aspect of education I'm passionate about. For me, TouchMath's enduring commitment to inclusive education continues to be a driving factor for my work," said Andrews. "Our upcoming initiatives are designed to fortify equity in learning by broadening our library of resources in support of our diverse student and educator communities."

Click here to see the full list of winners in the Excellence in Equity Awards. To learn more about TouchMath, please visit https://www.touchmath.com.

About TouchMath

TouchMath provides a wide range of curriculum and tools for educators and their students who struggle to understand grade-level content. TouchMath is committed to maximizing student potential through its worldwide delivery of hands-on math programs, cultivating success with individuals of all abilities and learning styles. To learn more, visit https://www.touchmath.com.

Media Contact

TouchMath, TouchMath, 1 608 216 7300 107, [email protected], https://touchmath.com/

SOURCE TouchMath