TouchMath Executives Recognized in 2023 Excellence in Equity Awards

Hosted by The American Consortium for Equity in Education, the award program celebrates companies, products and leaders dedicated to advancing educational equity and access.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TouchMath, a multisensory math program that makes learning crucial mathematical concepts accessible and clear for students who struggle to understand grade-level content, had three executives and three solutions recognized at the 2023 Excellence in Equity Awards, including a category win in Special Contribution to Equity. TouchMath was a finalist in the following categories: Company of the Year, Leader of the Year (Sean Lockwood, CEO), Best Special Education Solution (TouchMath Standards Edition), Product Enhancement of the Year (TouchMath PRO 2.0), and Author, Speaker, or Consultant (Dr. Sandra Elliott).
Created by The American Consortium for Equity in Education, the Excellence in Equity Awards program recognizes the companies, nonprofits, leaders, and educators whose work contributes to the critical goal of ensuring access and equity for every learner. The award program received more than 120 nominations across its 25 different categories, each demonstrating innovative, diligent work being done nationwide to improve learner outcomes.
"We're honored to have so many TouchMath team members and solutions recognized at this year's Excellence in Equity Awards," said Sean Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer at TouchMath. "This recognition is not only a testament and validation to the work my colleagues do every day, but it also serves as a reminder to prioritize equitable instruction in everything we do. Congratulations to the TouchMath team members who were selected as finalists and Scott for winning Special Contribution to Equity."
Named Special Contribution to Equity, TouchMath Manager of Products and Design, Scott Andrews has been a champion of equity in education for over a decade. His firm belief in universal access to quality math education has led to the expansion of TouchMath materials to Spanish, aiding linguistically diverse learners. Through these initiatives, Scott's leadership has empowered educators and students alike, removing barriers and striving for educational equality.
"I'm deeply grateful to be named a category winner for an aspect of education I'm passionate about. For me, TouchMath's enduring commitment to inclusive education continues to be a driving factor for my work," said Andrews. "Our upcoming initiatives are designed to fortify equity in learning by broadening our library of resources in support of our diverse student and educator communities."
About TouchMath
TouchMath provides a wide range of curriculum and tools for educators and their students who struggle to understand grade-level content. TouchMath is committed to maximizing student potential through its worldwide delivery of hands-on math programs, cultivating success with individuals of all abilities and learning styles. To learn more, visit https://www.touchmath.com.
