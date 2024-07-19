TouchMath Introduces New Executives to C-suite to Accelerate Growth

"I am thrilled to welcome these four exceptional leaders to the TouchMath family. Their diverse expertise and shared passion for educational excellence will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our mission of supporting teachers and helping students of all abilities master math." Post this

Dr. Chelsi Brosh, Chief Innovation Officer

Formerly the Vice President of Product Innovation at TouchMath, Dr. Chelsi Brosh continues to spearhead the development and refinement of the research-based, multisensory math program. With a career marked by strategic leadership, product development, and pioneering concept creation, Dr. Brosh holds a special commitment to improving curriculum access for students with intellectual disabilities.

Laurie Burke, Chief Marketing Officer

Laurie Burke brings more than 30 years of K-12 marketing experience to the CMO role. She began her career in educational publishing before transitioning into her roles as the VP of Marketing for Educational Structures, Classwell Learning Group, Cambium Learning, and TeachTown. Burke will lead company branding and product positioning, foster collaboration between sales, product development teams, and oversee the overall marketing department.

Dr. Manuel "Manny" Ferrer, Chief Sales Officer

Dr. Manuel Ferrer brings over 12 years of experience in public education, beginning as a middle school teacher and administrator before transitioning to entrepreneurship. He notably founded and served as Chief Academic Officer at FELC Tutors and Beyond the Bell Learning Centers. Recently, Dr. Ferrer held roles as Regional Vice President at Hazel Health and Daybreak Health, solidifying his reputation as a proficient K-12 sales leader with extensive experience in both education and sales.

Alex Pereira, Chief Technology Officer

Alex Pereira brings a wealth of experience from roles such as President, CIO, CTO, and SVP, having worked and consulted for top educational publishing companies including Pearson, Kaplan, McGraw-Hill, Scholastic, and HMCO. His expertise spans technology and product management, cybersecurity, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, edtech, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). In his new role, Pereira will oversee development teams, manage IT operations and collaborate on product rollouts and marketing tech improvements.

About TouchMath

TouchMath provides a wide range of curriculum and tools for educators and their students who struggle to understand grade-level content. TouchMath is committed to maximizing student potential through its worldwide delivery of hands-on math programs, cultivating success with individuals of all abilities and learning styles. To learn more, visit https://www.touchmath.com.

