TouchMath Named a Finalist in Two Categories for the 2023 Supes' Choice Awards

"When a student does not grasp an important concept or lesson in mathematics, it impacts their view of math and often leads to frustration and a student dismissing the subject," said Sean Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer at TouchMath. "TouchMath empowers educators to personalize learning and provide the targeted interventions students need—providing the additional support to help students grow confident in their abilities and thrive."

A powerful personalized learning solution for general education and special education student populations, TouchMath helps educators diagnose their students' skill gaps in mathematics, screen for dyscalculia, set skill goals to support IEP implementations, reinforce important concepts and lessons based on individual needs, and scaffolds learning so students can learn each concept at their own pace with fidelity.

The judges chose the Supes' Choice Awards finalists based on each solution's demonstrated commitment to student outcomes, innovation and ingenuity, client support, interactivity and engagement.

"Our team recognizes the importance of mathematics, and we're determined to help educators make critical concepts appealing and accessible to students," added Dr. Chelsi Brosh, Vice President, Product Innovation at TouchMath. "We are honored that superintendents from all over the nation recognize the impact of TouchMath and the difference our solution makes in the lives of educators and students."

The official winners will be revealed at the 2023 Supes' Choice Awards Gala on Friday, December 8, 2023.

About TouchMath

TouchMath provides a wide range of curriculum and tools for educators and their students who struggle to understand grade-level content. TouchMath is committed to maximizing student potential through its worldwide delivery of hands-on math programs, cultivating success with individuals of all abilities and learning styles. To learn more, visit https://www.touchmath.com.

