TouchMath PRO and TouchMath NOW Receive Tech & Learning's Best of 2023 Awards

"Winning two Tech & Learning Best of 2023 Awards underscores our unwavering commitment to maximizing student potential and supporting all learners," said Sean Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer at TouchMath. Post this

"TouchMath develops solutions to tackle current challenges facing education, such as the need for remote learning tools and resources that can adapt to different educational environments and diverse student needs," said Sean Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer at TouchMath. "Winning two Tech & Learning Best of 2023 Awards underscores our unwavering commitment to maximizing student potential and supporting all learners."

Recognized TouchMath solutions in the Primary category include:

TouchMath PRO is a personalized learning tool that helps educators diagnose their students' skill gaps in mathematics, set skill goals to support IEP implementations, reinforce essential concepts and lessons based on individual needs, and scaffolds learning so students can learn each concept at their own pace with fidelity. Judges said: "This program pairs well with its manipulatives and curricular resources and provides a personalized experience for students of different ability levels. It has a good dashboard for teachers and students to monitor progress."

TouchMath NOW is a transformative, digital platform that offers a modern delivery of evidence-backed instructional materials proven to measurably drive student outcomes. Judges noted: "The price point on the manipulatives would be a good entry point to test this product in an intervention setting. Success in that environment would entice me to expand the use of their products in a school."

"Receiving these prestigious awards is a testament to TouchMath's tireless dedication to addressing the diverse learning needs of today's students," said Dr. Chelsi Brosh, Vice President of Product Innovation at TouchMath. "TouchMath PRO and TouchMath NOW not only offer innovative learning techniques but also provide invaluable support for educators navigating the challenges of modern education. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and advancing educational excellence."

To see the complete list of winners, click here: Tech & Learning Best of 2023

To explore TouchMath's award-winning and inclusive solutions, go to https://www.touchmath.com.

About TouchMath

TouchMath provides a wide range of curriculum and tools for educators and their students who struggle to understand grade-level content. TouchMath is committed to maximizing student potential through its worldwide delivery of hands-on math programs, cultivating success with individuals of all abilities. Since 1975, TouchMath has delivered the only multi-sensory math program that uses the numeral as a manipulative, bringing students along the evidence-based Concrete-Representational-Abstract continuum for mathematics. Visit touchmath.com to learn more.

Media Contact

TouchMath, TouchMath, 608 218 5066, madison.lee@finnpartners.com, https://touchmath.com/

SOURCE TouchMath