TouchMath Standards Edition and DySc Receive Top Honors in EdTech Awards 2024

DySc was celebrated as the winner of the EdTech Trendsetter Awards 2024 for Product or Service Setting a Trend, setting a new standard in dynamic student-centered, real-time screening for dyscalculia.

"Receiving this prestigious award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to inclusive education," said Dr. Sandra Elliott, Chief Academic Officer at TouchMath. "Between 3% and 7% of students worldwide grapple with dyscalculia, hindering their academic journey. Our innovative solution, DySc, epitomizes our dedication to empowering every learner, irrespective of their challenges. By providing intuitive, efficient, and comprehensive dyscalculia screening, we accelerate the diagnostic process, enabling tailored support strategies."

TouchMath Standards Edition emerged as the Winner of the EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2024 in the Math Solution category, triumphing over a field of formidable competition. It offers a curriculum that masterfully integrates multisensory learning with specialized resources to enhance mathematical understanding and engagement.

Dr. Chelsi Brosh, Vice President of Product Innovation at TouchMath, commented, "Mathematics is not just about numbers; it's about understanding and engagement. With TouchMath Standards Edition, we're revolutionizing mathematical education by incorporating a research-based approach that ensures accessibility and meaningful learning experiences for all students."

TouchMath Standards Edition and DySc were judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.

"Warm and hearty congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2024 finalists and winners—very, very well done! The barriers education technology leaders have overcome in the last few years to make it to where they are today — well, that's a cause for celebration!" said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

To learn more about TouchMath and its award-winning solutions, visit https://touchmath.com/awards/.

About TouchMath:

TouchMath provides a wide range of curriculum and tools for educators and their students who struggle to understand grade-level content. TouchMath is committed to maximizing student potential through its worldwide delivery of hands-on math programs, cultivating success with individuals of all abilities. Since 1975, TouchMath has delivered the only multisensory math program that uses the numeral as a manipulative, bringing students along the evidence-based Concrete-Representational-Abstract continuum for mathematics. Visit touchmath.com to learn more.

About The EdTech Awards and EdTech Digest:

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

