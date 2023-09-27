TouchPoint One Introduces IQAssure: AI-Powered Coaching Plans for Enhanced Quality Management

"With IQAssure, we're propelling agent proficiency, realizing tangible cost savings, and championing genuine operational value. Our mission is clear: to offer tools that amplify performance and enrich the employee experience." Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One Tweet this

By creating a rich context for AI-driven analysis and pairing it with meticulously crafted prompts, IQAssure generates precise and consistent coaching plans tailored to individual agent interactions. Once generated, these insights and coaching plans are seamlessly integrated into Sidekick, Acuity's agent coaching system, enhancing the collaborative workflows between agents, supervisors, and the broader CX team.

Yet, the prowess of IQAssure isn't limited to individual evaluations. Its robust architecture facilitates the analysis of extensive datasets, covering hundreds or even thousands of quality forms. This capability enables organizations to uncover broader trends, patterns, and areas of opportunity, delivering insights on both granular and overarching levels. Moreover, intelligence extracted from these datasets integrates effortlessly with Acuity's reporting engine, offering versatile analysis options.

Whether gearing up for a personalized coaching session, identifying overarching performance trends, or exploring data analytics, IQAssure caters to a myriad of needs.

"In the grand scheme, it's not merely about refining analytics. With IQAssure, we're propelling agent proficiency, realizing tangible cost savings, and championing genuine operational value. Our mission is clear: to offer tools that amplify performance and enrich the employee experience," added Salvato.

Benefits of IQAssure include:

Efficiency Boost: Significantly cut down the time dedicated to reviewing monitors and crafting coaching plans.

Cost Savings: Realize substantial operational cost savings.

Enhanced Agent Proficiency: Guarantee consistent, timely, and impactful coaching, leading to heightened agent performance and customer satisfaction.

Empowered Supervisors: Equip frontline leaders with insights and guidance, bolstering their confidence, capacity, and effectiveness.

With these benefits, IQAssure not only addresses the immediate challenges faced by contact centers but also paves the way for a future of enhanced performance and collaboration.

Facing challenges with inconsistent quality assessments, prolonged coaching plan preparations, budget constraints, scalability, or data security and compliance? Discover how IQAssure can be the game-changer you've been seeking.

To learn more about IQAssure, Acuity and TouchPoint One, visit TouchPoint One. Please also follow us on X (fka Twitter) @TouchPoint_One and LinkedIn.

About TouchPoint One

TouchPoint One stands at the forefront of employee engagement and performance management solutions, uniquely tailored for contact centers. Our flagship product, Acuity, is an innovative, AI-powered platform that empowers enhanced decision-making, fosters talent development, and facilitates streamlined process execution across all operational levels. Acuity brings together advanced employee dashboards, balanced scorecards, strategic gamification, and high-impact performance management tools. Each element is thoughtfully designed and perfectly aligned with business processes, ensuring we deliver solutions that amplify human potential and redefine business optimization. At TouchPoint One, we seamlessly blend innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and practical functionality to bring unprecedented benefits to your business and workforce. Discover more at https://www.touchpointone.com.

TouchPoint One, IQAssure, Acuity, Sidekick, and A-GAME are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. © 2023 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Greg Salvato, TouchPoint One, (317) 454-8200, [email protected], https://www.touchpointone.com/

Twitter

SOURCE TouchPoint One