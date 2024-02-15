Tourism Authorities in Chile Report on the Fires Affecting the Valparaíso Region

Following the fires in Chile authorities have made a preventative call to tourists who are visiting Viña del Mar to be cautious and respect instructions while in the country

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a result of the forest fires that have affected the area of the Valparaíso Region, the tourism sector in Chile has implemented restrictions following the tragic events that have the country in national mourning. The Chilean authorities announced that the country's main attractions and the touristic offerings in all regions are operational and prepared to receive international travelers.

Following the fires and as a preventive measure, the authorities have made a special call to tourists who are specifically in the city of Viña del Mar to be cautious and respect the instructions of the national authority in Chile. For this reason, those who are in the affected areas can activate 'Emergency Roaming' in order to stay connected and follow the instructions that the central government provides.

Connectivity

The Chilean authorities confirmed that connectivity in Chile is operating normally. Domestic flights to the north and south of Chile are running normally. However, airlines suggest passengers check the status of their flights due to possible changes in weather conditions.

Meanwhile, for those who enter the country through land borders, the recommendation is to always check the information available at http://www.pasosfronterizos.gov.cl, since the usual weather conditions in different areas may cause the closure of some border crossings.

Chile Takes Care of You

The Chilean government has an orientation guide available to foreign tourists where they can find recommendations to execute a well-planned trip and advice on prevention, self-care, and response to a contingency. This guide is available at chile.travel/blog/chile-te-cuida, and also has emergency contacts and links to access information of interest, with all basic services that are functioning normally.

Links of interest:

https://www.gob.cl/

http://web.senapred.cl/incendios-forestales/

https://www.conaf.cl/incendios-forestales/

https://www.minrel.gob.cl/

http://www.pasosfronterizos.gov.cl

Social media

https://twitter.com/GobiernodeChile

https://twitter.com/Senapred

https://twitter.com/conaf_minagri

https://twitter.com/Minrel_Chile

Media Contact

Alida Munir, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, amunir@colangelopr.com

SOURCE Chile Travel