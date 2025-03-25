Tourism Marketing Agency (TMA) Joins the Trikon Group in Exciting New Chapter

After 17 years I felt the time was right to bring in fresh ideas and new energy to TMA. I'm confident Trokon will continue to build on the strong foundation we've created and help our clients succeed in the ever-evolving tourism landscape. Post this

Chris Torres shares, "After 17 years I felt the time was right to bring in fresh ideas and new energy to TMA. The excitement Prad Halai and his team have shown for the agency made it clear that they are the perfect fit to take TMA forward. I'm confident they will continue to build on the strong foundation we've created and help our clients succeed in the ever-evolving tourism landscape."

Prad Halai, CEO of the Trikon Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "TMA is exactly the type of business we were looking to add to our portfolio of Digital Marketing businesses. Chris and the Team have done a fantastic job in taking the business to its current heights. Our aim is to further support the team and look at ways to continuously enhance the customer experience in order to further grow and cement TMA's place as the premier "digital marketing agency for Tourism"

Nilesh Kabaria, Director of Trikon's group of Marketing agencies added, "We're excited to add TMA to our dynamic portfolio and commend Chris and the team in building a fantastic foundation in this industry. We're excited and looking forward to exploring additional avenues which will not only benefit the current clientele but also attract new clients with our extensive experience in enhancing the Overall marketing and Design sector."

Building a Resilient Future for TMA's Clients

The acquisition by the Trikon Group represents a significant opportunity for TMA's clients. As part of the Trikon family, TMA will have access to a wider pool of resources and expertise, enabling the agency to enhance its service offerings. Clients can eventually expect expanded capabilities in areas such as digital marketing, branding, and international market reach, as well as a broader range of cutting-edge tools and technologies to support their businesses. Through this partnership, TMA clients will gain access to enhanced services and a strengthened commitment to growth and success, ensuring a competitive edge in an evolving market.

Chris Torres will continue to provide valuable guidance to the Trikon team and TMA, offering insights from his decades of experience in branding and marketing. As the agency embarks on this exciting new phase, TMA's dedication to delivering results-driven, innovative marketing solutions for the tourism industry remains unwavering.

About TMA: Tourism Marketing Agency (TMA) is a pioneering marketing agency specialising in the tourism sector, founded by Chris Torres in 2008. With over 17 years of experience, TMA offers a comprehensive range of marketing services, including digital marketing, branding, content creation, SEO, and paid advertising. TMA's success is built on its deep understanding of the tourism industry and its unwavering commitment to helping clients thrive in a competitive market.

About Trikon Group: Trikon Group is a forward-thinking business group based in Cardiff, UK, with a diverse portfolio of over 10 businesses across a variety of sectors. With a focus on innovation and growth, Trikon provides strategic direction and support to its businesses, empowering them to reach new heights. The group is led by Prad Halai, who brings a wealth of experience in business development and operational efficiency. Trikon's expertise lies in scaling companies through a combination of strong leadership, creative solutions, and strategic partnerships. With a commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach, Trikon Group continues to build on its success, nurturing each business within its portfolio to drive long-term growth and positive impact.

Chris Torres, Tourism Marketing Agency, 44 7814420261, [email protected], https://tourismmarketing.agency

