Tourissimo Announces New Italy Tour for Grand Départ of the 2024 Tour de France

Tourissimo is offering an exclusive cycling tour, taking guests on an unforgettable journey starting from the first ever Italian Grand Depart and pedaling through enchanting Italy, while following along with the pros on 2 stages of the exhilarating Tour de France.

The tour begins June 29th with the opening stage from Florence to Rimini, on the shores of the Adriatic in Emilia-Romagna, followed by a romp from Cesenatico to Bologna and a cross-country trek to Piedmont, where the peloton will finish off its Italian job in Turin on July 1st.

Emilia-Romagna is a region that needs no introduction, renowned for its awe-inspiring natural beauty, rich traditions, delectable food, and exquisite wines. This new Tour de France Italy tour will lead guests between the Adriatic Sea and the majestic Apennine Mountains. Riders will traverse ancient routes flanked by imposing fortresses, charming castles, and peaceful abbeys, as you explore picturesque valleys and ancient forests.

This tour is for you if:

You've been dreaming of riding in Italy and seeing the TdF live.

and seeing the TdF live. You want to rely on our local knowledge and go for a package designed by local experts.

You are looking for the chance for some incredible training on the beautiful hills of Emilia Romagna .

. You look forward to refueling with the best Italian meals and pasta dishes.

You think that you would appreciate one central base just steps from the beaches of the Adriatic.

You are sold on the concept of rider-friendly bike hotels.

From shorter rides at a relaxed pace on flat to undulating terrain to long distances at a faster pace with max grades of 15%. Distances range from 20 to 70 miles and elevation gains range from 300 ft to 5,500 ft. Non-riders and those wanting to take a day off can spend the day at the beach or the hotel's spa and pool. There are many attractions nearby, such as the bustling seaside towns and an interesting wine production area. E-bikes are available upon request.

"It's a dream come true for cycling enthusiasts and lovers of Italy's captivating charm," said Salerno. "A golden opportunity to embark on an unforgettable journey that blends the magic of the Tour de France with the allure of Italy's culture and breathtaking landscapes!"

About Tourissimo: We are Italy experts and have several decades of combined experience in all facets of the adventure travel industry. We came together to combine our strengths and focus on what we do best: create and operate tour programs that showcase the best of Italy. In addition to offering fixed departures in some of Italy's most enchanting areas, we work with tour operators, travel agents and group leaders to provide high-quality, intelligently designed and exciting custom itineraries all over the country. https://www.tourissimo.travel

