Tourist accommodations profit from Oasis and quadruple their rates

eBooking.com has observed that accommodations in Cardiff, Manchester, London, and Edinburgh have dramatically increased their prices for the dates of the tour. Staying one night in Manchester during the concert nights will cost between £ 1,500 and £ 2,000.

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eBooking.com, the company known for offering online tourist accommodation reservations, has reported a significant increase in the prices of tourist accommodations—hotels, hostels, campsites, apartments, and more—in several cities across the UK and Ireland, where 17 Oasis concerts will be held during the summer of 2025.

In terms of price hikes, accommodations in Manchester have experienced the largest increase, with rates skyrocketing to 7.9 times the average nightly price. "We are talking about truly exorbitant prices: staying one night in Manchester during the Oasis concert dates will cost between $1,500 and $2,000" said Toni Raurich, Director of eBooking.com.

Following Manchester, the cities of Cardiff and Edinburgh have seen average nightly rates increase by 4.3 times during the tour dates.

Further down the list are Dublin (where rates have increased by 2.6 times) and London (where prices have gone up by 2.2 times). "In the capitals of Ireland and the United Kingdom, the increase has been more moderate, as a greater number of available accommodations has better-balanced supply and demand during the concert dates, preventing such disproportionate price rises," Raurich explained.

