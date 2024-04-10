Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine (TUNCOM) Leverages Innovative Approach to Drive Student Engagement

"The partnership between TrueLearn and TUNCOM is a testament to our shared commitment toward driving excellence in osteopathic medical education," said Kate Campbell, TrueLearn's Chief Commercial Officer. "It marks a new era in medical education—one that focuses on instilling the importance of lifelong learning while also ensuring optimal pass rates on board exams." Post this

To ensure student success after the revised reporting format, TUNCOM focused on increasing student engagement starting in the first year with COMBANK and maximizing its value and efficacy. The school also wanted to create opportunities for students to participate in scholarly activities to optimize their residency application outcomes.

To that effect, TUNCOM adopted an innovative approach, leveraging a unique functionality within COMBANK that allowed second-year students to tag questions aligning with the first-year curriculum. This made it easy for first-year students and teaching faculty to find the right questions that were important and relevant to their courses. Faculty could then create quizzes based on the tags, and students were encouraged to incorporate the questions into their regular study regimes.

The results were remarkable: compared to the first-year medical students from the prior year, the 2027 cohort utilizing the tagged questions showed a 54% increase in student participation, while the number of questions taken increased 20-fold, with over 18,000 questions completed within the first half of the current academic year.

With that, TUNCOM not only maximized the value and efficacy of COMBANK but also empowered students to integrate practice retrieval and spaced repetition into their study routine—two learning science techniques that strengthen concept mastery and long-term knowledge retention. As students became involved in shaping and modeling effective self-directed learning, it paved the way for them to showcase their academic involvement and collectively participate in research.

Students involved in this scholarly work will present their research during a Learning, Curriculum, and Assessment poster session at the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) Educating Leaders '24 Annual Conference , scheduled for April 2024 in Kansas City. Attendees can stop by the poster session on Thursday, April 18, from 4:30-6:00 PM to discuss their research further.

"The partnership between TrueLearn and TUNCOM is a testament to our shared commitment toward driving excellence in osteopathic medical education," said Kate Campbell, TrueLearn's Chief Commercial Officer. "It marks a new era in medical education—one that focuses on instilling the importance of lifelong learning while also ensuring optimal pass rates on board exams."

COMBANK, powered by TrueLearn, is used by over 93% of osteopathic medical students nationwide. Enriched with over 2,750 NBOME-formatted test items and featuring a simulated Prometric testing interface, data shows that the average student improves their 3-digit score by 60 points after completing COMBANK. At the same time, TrueLearn's robust data analytics engine provides programs and faculty with detailed key and objective insights into metrics such as students' study habits, question responses, and content strengths and weaknesses, besides enabling peer tracking and nationwide benchmarking.

