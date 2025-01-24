TourScale Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Cruisin' Tikis, Expand its Platform of Experiential Tour Brands

"Their unique approach to tiki tours perfectly complements our mission to provide memorable experiences across land and water. Together, we aim to bring the Cruisin' Tikis brand to new heights, innovate on the product offering, and expand its footprint nationwide." – Kai Kaapro, Co-CEO, TourScale Post this

The TourScale team would like to thank the Darby family for entrusting the future of Cruisin' Tiki's to new leadership.

"We've been following Cruisin' Tikis' for years, impressed by both their product and growth, and are thrilled to build on their existing momentum within TourScale," said Andrew Cole, Co-CEO of TourScale. Kai Kaapro, Co-CEO, added, "Their unique approach to tiki tours perfectly complements our mission to provide memorable experiences across land and water. Together, we aim to bring the Cruisin' Tikis brand to new heights, innovate on the product offering and expand its footprint nationwide."

The acquisition will enable Cruisin' Tikis franchisees to benefit from TourScale's robust franchise development systems, marketing resources, technology platform, and operational expertise. Additionally, the partnership provides an opportunity for cross-brand collaboration, creating new opportunities for franchisees and enhanced guest experiences.

Janie Armstrong, Director of Cruisin' Tikis, shared, "Joining forces with TourScale is an exciting next chapter for Cruisin' Tikis. Their commitment to supporting franchisees and scaling innovative brands aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. I'm confident that under TourScale's leadership, the Cruisin' Tikis brand will continue to flourish."

With the addition of Cruisin' Tikis, TourScale will solidify its position as the leading franchisor of experiential tour brands, with a combined 82 open franchise units with 177 vehicles and vessels across land and water.

The acquisition is subject to several ordinary closing conditions, all of which are expected to be fulfilled by the end of the month. The Cruisin' Tikis and TourScale management teams are working together closely to ensure a smooth transition.

For more information about TourScale or its family of brands, please visit www.tourscale.com

