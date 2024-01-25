TOUS les JOURS Adds a Dash of Love with All-New 'Sweets for My Sweetheart' Menu

Nationwide bakery café chain rolls out over a dozen new sweet treats for Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TOUS les JOURS, a renowned bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, will celebrate the season of love with its all-new 'Sweets for My Sweetheart' menu. Available Feb.1-14, this delectable, limited-time collection will showcase over a dozen sweet treats, including cakes, mini desserts, and beverages, at participating locations nationwide while supplies last.

"We're thrilled to unveil our 'Sweets for My Sweetheart' menu collection, featuring a delightful array of decadent baked goods and handcrafted beverages, available for a limited time this Valentine's Day season," said Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. "Each sweet treat is meticulously crafted with the finest ingredients and a sprinkle of heartfelt care, and provides the perfect way to surprise a significant other, celebrate with a Galentine, or simply indulge with the ultimate sweet treat during this February."

The 'Sweets for My Sweetheart' collection features an array of signature centerpiece cakes, such as the Pink Velvet (from soft blush to deep rosy hues of our strawberry cake layers, harmoniously paired with luscious cream cheese frosting); Sweetheart (a Valentine's Day must: heart-shaped chocolate cake with rich chocolate ganache buttercream finished with a decadent chocolate coating); Strawberry Jasmine (fresh, spring-inspired buttercream cake with flavors of strawberry and jasmine); Luv U Berry Much (delightful and delicate layers of TOUS les JOURS's signature Cloud cream, vanilla cake, and fresh berries); and Mini Red Velvet (classic red velvet sheet cake adorned with velvety cream cheese buttercream and whimsical heart-shaped sprinkles).

In addition to the limited-time cakes, guests can enjoy single-serving desserts like Choco Dipped Madeleine, Choco Dipped Waffle, Cloud Cream Waffle, Mango & Passionfruit Éclair, Vanilla Éclair, and Chocolate Éclair. Plus, guests can complement their experience with a selection of seasonal hot and iced beverages, including the Red Velvet Latte and the Strawberry & Flowers Tea Latte.

For more information or to find a location near you, please visit www.tljus.com.

ABOUT TOUS les JOURS

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS, owned by CJ Foodville, has evolved into a renowned bakery café chain franchise specializing in baked goods crafted passionately from the finest ingredients. TOUS les JOURS, meaning "Every day" in French, offers a wide range of baked goods, including artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages, all prepared fresh in-store daily. The brand takes pride in sourcing and utilizing carefully selected ingredients, ensuring freshness and quality for its customers. TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation across all markets. With its franchising expertise and ongoing support from the team, the brand garners significant attention from individuals interested in establishing their small businesses. Currently, there are over 100 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,750 stores worldwide. For more information about TOUS les JOURS stores and their locations, please visit www.tljus.com.

