TOUS les JOURS Unveils 'Love You Mom' Collection to Sweeten Mother's Day Celebrations

"TOUS les JOURS is thrilled to unveil our 'Love You Mom' collection, a tribute to the incredible mothers and mother figures in our lives. With an assortment of meticulously crafted cakes, each bursting with flavor and creativity, we aim to add a touch of sweetness to this special occasion."

The 'Love You Mom' collection features seven signature centerpiece cakes, including Lemon Raspberry Cake (white sheet cake topped with lemon buttercream and raspberry jam and puree); Earl Grey Grapefruit Cake (mocha sheet cake with Earl Grey cloud cream and diced grapefruit topping); Strawberry Cookies Cream Cake (chocolate sheet cake filled with cookies and strawberry mousse cream and topped with strawberry cloud cream and chocolate cookies); Peaches N Cream Cake (white sheet cake topped with white cloud cream, sliced peaches, and peach compote); Mini Carrot Cake (carrot sheet cake with cream cheese frosting and walnut topping); Strawberry Flower Lychee Cake (white sheet cake and lychee base with strawberry and blueberry topping); and Blueberry Yogurt Cake (blueberry sheet cake with yogurt cream, blueberry filling, and blueberry topping) – with prices ranging from $12-$14 for the mini cakes and $45-$48 for whole cakes.

In addition to the limited-time cakes, guests can also enjoy TOUS les JOURS' mainstay desserts like caramel apple pie, strawberry croissant, pain au chocolat, chocolate croissant, and signature cloud cream cake. Guests can also pair their sweet treats with a selection of hot and iced beverages.

For more information or to find a location near you, please visit www.tljus.com.

ABOUT TOUS les JOURS

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS, owned by CJ Foodville, has evolved into a renowned bakery café chain franchise specializing in baked goods crafted passionately from the finest ingredients. TOUS les JOURS, meaning "Every day" in French, offers a wide range of baked goods, including artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages, all prepared fresh in-store daily. The brand takes pride in sourcing and utilizing carefully selected ingredients, ensuring freshness and quality for its customers. TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation across all markets. With its franchising expertise and ongoing support from the team, the brand garners significant attention from individuals interested in establishing their small businesses. Currently, there are over 100 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,750 stores worldwide. For more information about TOUS les JOURS stores and their locations, please visit www.tljus.com.

