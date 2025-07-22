Tower Eight Staffing Named to Forbes' 2025 List of Best Temporary Staffing Firms

"We're honored to be recognized by Forbes," said Mirto Vigoa, President of Tower Eight Staffing. "This reflects the dedication of our team and the strong partnerships we've built with clients and candidates alike." Post this

Since its founding in 1997, Tower Eight Staffing has earned a reputation for providing high-quality, job-ready workers for commercial, and industrial construction projects. The firm's deep knowledge of the construction landscape allows them to deliver reliable, safety-focused labor at scale.

The Forbes honor comes as the construction industry continues to face workforce shortages, rising demand, and tighter project timelines. Tower Eight Staffing remains at the forefront of solving these challenges with flexible, strategic staffing solutions that help projects stay on schedule and on budget.

To learn more about Tower Eight Staffing and its award-winning services, visit www.tower8staffing.com.

About Tower Eight Staffing

Tower Eight Staffing is a Florida-based staffing agency specializing in temporary and temp-to-hire placements across a range of industries. With a hands-on approach and a deep network of talent, the firm helps businesses stay agile and grow stronger, one placement at a time.

