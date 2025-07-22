Tower Eight Staffing Named to Forbes' 2025 List of Best Temporary Staffing Firms

Tower Eight Staffing, a leading provider of temporary staffing solutions across Florida and beyond, has been named to Forbes' 2025 List of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms, solidifying its reputation as a trusted, high-performance partner in the staffing and workforce solutions space.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tower Eight Staffing, a leading provider of temporary staffing solutions across Florida and beyond, has been named to Forbes' 2025 List of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms, solidifying its reputation as a trusted, high-performance partner in the staffing and workforce solutions space.
Published annually in collaboration with market research firm Statista, the Forbes list recognizes firms that consistently demonstrate exceptional service, reliability, and results across various industries. Tower Eight Staffing's inclusion is based on direct feedback from clients, candidates, and industry peers — a true testament to the company's people-first approach, industry expertise, and commitment to excellence.
Since its founding in 1997, Tower Eight Staffing has earned a reputation for providing high-quality, job-ready workers for commercial, and industrial construction projects. The firm's deep knowledge of the construction landscape allows them to deliver reliable, safety-focused labor at scale.
The Forbes honor comes as the construction industry continues to face workforce shortages, rising demand, and tighter project timelines. Tower Eight Staffing remains at the forefront of solving these challenges with flexible, strategic staffing solutions that help projects stay on schedule and on budget.
To learn more about Tower Eight Staffing and its award-winning services, visit www.tower8staffing.com.
About Tower Eight Staffing
Tower Eight Staffing is a Florida-based staffing agency specializing in temporary and temp-to-hire placements across a range of industries. With a hands-on approach and a deep network of talent, the firm helps businesses stay agile and grow stronger, one placement at a time.
