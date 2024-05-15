Tower Fund Capital Selects Tenor Digital to Modernize Real Estate Debt and Business Funding Facilities Operations

"We were astounded by the speed and efficiency with which Tenor Digital was able to understand our needs and implement a comprehensive automation solution," commented Ed Gitlin, principal at Tower Fund Capital. Post this

The new system implemented by Tenor Digital integrates key financial operations, including performance tracking, payment processing, debt management, and cash flow analysis, into a single, streamlined platform. These innovations allow Tower Fund Capital to manage its operations more effectively, with enhanced data accuracy and real-time financial insights.

"Our goal at Tenor Digital is to empower lenders, like Tower Fund Capital, with technology solutions that streamline operations and drives business growth," said Tony Chung, co-founder and CEO of Tenor Digital. "Seeing our solutions come to life at Tower Fund Capital while delivering immediate benefits is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise."

This strategic partnership enhances Tower Fund Capital's operational capabilities and sets a new standard for using technology for financial management within the merchant cash advance industry.

About Tenor Digital

Tenor Digital is a technology company specializing in private credit loan management software for non-bank lenders and service providers. Tenor Digital gives market participants real-time insights and predictive capabilities to optimize loan portfolios and make informed investment decisions. To learn more, visit www.tenor.digital or follow on LinkedIn.

About Tower Fund Capital

Tower Fund Capital was established in 2012 to capitalize on the decades of real-estate experience of its founders. With exclusive programs that are specifically designed to securely maximize borrowers' access to capital, Tower Fund Capital is a nationwide leader in asset-based lending. For more information about Tower Fund Capital, visit www.towerfundcapital.com.

