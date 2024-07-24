Town & Country Markets Announces its First Market-to-Table Restaurant with Collaboration from Restaurateur Ethan Stowell

"This innovative market-to-table concept is just the first in a series of exciting initiatives we're rolling out to transform the grocery experience and further share our love of food with our guests," said CEO of Town & Country Ryan Ritter Post this

Field House's menu offers the best of what you can shop in T&C Markets, using ingredients diners can bring home after loving the taste and flavor. It emphasizes classic favorites like pizza, burgers, sandwiches, and specialty entrees with a creative twist like Mama's smoked brisket tots, a sockeye BLT, T&Caesar, and Dungeness crab cakes. Field House will also offer a weekend brunch featuring a Macrina cinnamon roll, Nutella pancakes, and smoked salmon & spinach scramble. A curated beer and wine list will be complemented with seasonal frozen drinks.

"Partnering with Ethan Stowell to design the menu and establish a top-notch hospitality experience was an ideal selection," continued Ritter. "His reputation for creating simple dishes that deliver rich, memorable and special flavors combined with his commitment to using the finest ingredients from close to home and attentive, approachable service made him a perfect partner."

"I'm thrilled to be involved, and appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the Town & Country team bringing a market-to-table restaurant inside a grocery store to life," said Chef Ethan Stowell, ESR. "It's super cool because T&C has the best ingredients in the city - and our Field House team has them at their fingertips to create seasonal, fresh dishes that will surprise and delight people. Pairing this with the welcoming T&C team and warm, inviting restaurant environment is a recipe for success."

Stowell will also provide hands-on training to support delivering an exceptional service environment and hospitality culture that aligns with T&C's ethos.

The debut of Field House inside the Town & Country Markets Mill Creek store is leading the way for guests to experience the quality of Town & Country Markets' offerings—through a chef-created menu, served in a comfortable, convenient community-focused restaurant located right in the market. The company plans to open its next Field House locations in Lakemont and Poulsbo.

The name "Field House" embodies the company's roots and founding by the Nakata family. Naka means "middle" and ta means "field." Inspired by the family's Middlefield Farm on Bainbridge Island, the Field House name is a nod to the company's history and an invitation to Town & Country's table.

Field House is celebrating its grand opening this weekend, on July 19th. To view the new Field House menus, please visit https://fieldhouse.townandcountrymarkets.com/menu/mill-creek.

To join T&C Markets in the everyday delight of eating, visit townandcountrymarkets.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook. Images are HERE. Credit Cameron Karsten.

About Town & Country Markets

Town & Country Markets brings people the joy of discovering new foods, flavors and products. Founded in 1957 by two brothers, John and Mo Nakata, and good friend Ed Loverich, the local, family-owned and run markets across Puget Sound offer an eating and shopping experience that embodies the love of great food and drink and the experience of sharing food people love. Town & Country Markets is committed to living from its core values, which include minimizing its ecological footprint and eradicating systemic and individual bigotry, prejudices and discrimination within the company.

