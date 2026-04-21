Town & Country Markets Celebrated for Leadership in Sustainability and Community Impact

"At Town & Country, sustainability is about making practical, long-term decisions that support both our communities and the environment with systems that create a lasting impact," said Marina Heppenstall, Director of Sustainability at Town & Country Markets. Post this

Since opening its first store on Bainbridge Island in 1957, the independent grocer has approached sustainability as a central tenet of its core values: supporting local producers, protecting natural resources and reducing environmental impact.

"We are honored to be acknowledged for work that is deeply embedded in who we are as a company," said CEO Ryan Ritter. "For us, sustainability is an integrated initiative that influences how we source products, support local food systems, invest in our stores, and create opportunities for our teams and communities."

Town & Country Markets has had a leadership role dedicated to sustainability since 2008 to lead initiatives across the company focusing on waste reduction, packaging, responsible sourcing, energy efficiency, and reducing the company's carbon footprint.

"At Town & Country, sustainability is about making practical, long-term decisions that support both our communities and the environment with systems that create a lasting impact," said Marina Heppenstall, Director of Sustainability at Town & Country Markets.

Town & Country Markets has built a reputation for prioritizing regional and responsibly sourced products, with a particular emphasis on seafood sustainability. The company has rigorous sustainability standards for its seafood departments, restaurants, and prepared foods program following Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch recommendations or sourcing from fisheries and farms with third-party sustainability certifications. The company also expanded electrification efforts across its operations, including the addition of electric grocery delivery in 2022, and electric vehicle charging stations and an electric car-sharing program in 2024, as a part of its broader strategy to reduce emissions and lower its environmental footprint.

T&C continues to invest in the next generation of sustainable food careers. The company helped develop Washington state's fishmonger apprenticeship program, embedding seafood sustainability education into the curriculum while creating new career pathways for employees.

Town & Country Markets' sustainability efforts are guided by a belief that independent grocers play an important role in shaping healthier communities and a more resilient food system. Operating six family-owned markets across the greater Seattle region, it's been serving Northwest communities for nearly 70 years.

To learn more, visit townandcountrymarkets.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook to join in the delight of eating.

Images to accompany stories can be found HERE.

About Town & Country Markets

Town & Country Markets brings people the joy of discovering new foods, flavors and products. Founded in 1957 by two brothers, John and Mo Nakata, and good friend Ed Loverich, the local, family-owned and run markets across Puget Sound offer an eating and shopping experience that embodies the love of great food and drink and the experience of sharing food people love. Town & Country Markets is committed to living from its core values, which include minimizing its ecological footprint and eradicating systemic and individual bigotry, prejudices and discrimination within the company.

Media Contact

Jennifer Karkar Ritchie, Town & Country Markets, 1 206-335-3535, [email protected], https://townandcountrymarkets.com

SOURCE Town & Country Markets