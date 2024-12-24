Town of Ault joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

"Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information." Post this

"The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System allows us to establish and maintain a system of transparency for not only the agency but the vendors who would like to do business with us. All the information we have regarding the bid, addenda, and awards, along with Q&A's is available to all with just one click of the mouse. By fostering a more transparent environment, it allows for more public participation and collaboration and holds our agency accountable for all that we do during the bid process," stated Sharon Sullivan, Town Administrator of the Town of Ault.

As a participating agency of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, it allows the Town of Ault to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, any suppliers looking to do business with the Town of Ault can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/townofault. The Town of Ault encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, the Town of Ault can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. The Town of Ault also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/townofault. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the Town of Ault:

Ault is a statutory town located in Weld County, Colorado, United States. The town population was 1,887 at the 2020 United States Census. Ault is a part of the Greeley, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and the Front Range Urban Corridor.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct