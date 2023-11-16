Town of Cedaredge joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

"The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System allows us to establish and maintain a system of transparency for not only the agency but the vendors who would like to do business with us. All the information we have regarding the bid, addenda, and awards, along with Q&A's is available to all with just one click of the mouse. By fostering a more transparent environment, it allows for more public participation and collaboration and holds our agency accountable for all that we do during the bid process," stated Kami Collins, Town Administrator of the Town of Cedaredge.

As a participating agency of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, it allows the Town of Cedaredge to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, any suppliers looking to do business with the Town of Cedaredge can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/townofcedaredge. The Town of Cedaredge encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, the Town of Cedaredge can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. The Town of Cedaredge also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/townofcedaredge. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the Town of Cedaredge:

The Town of Cedaredge is a home rule municipality located in Delta County, Colorado, United States. The town population was 2,279 at the 2020 United States Census. Cedaredge sits in the Surface Creek Valley beneath the southern slopes of the Grand Mesa, the largest mesa in the world.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Media Contact

Kim Cullen, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct